Baseball history unpacked, January 14

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Hank Gornicki.

Today in world history:

1129 - Formal approval of the Order of Templars at the Council of Troyes.

1514 - Pope Leo X issues a papal bull against slavery.

1690 - The musical instrument, the clarinet is invented in Nürnberg, Germany.

1784 - US Congress of the Confederation ratifies the Treaty of Paris, signed September 3, 1783, ending the Revolutionary War, and forwards it to Great Britain.

1878 - US Supreme court rules race separation on trains unconstitutional.

1963 - George Wallace sworn in as Governor of Alabama, his address states "segregation now; segregation tomorrow; segregation forever!"

1979 - US President Jimmy Carter proposes Martin Luther King's birthday be a holiday.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac.

