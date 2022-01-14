 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: Talk is cheap

The owners at least made a proposal, but it was not well-received by the players. More on the first woman minor-league manager. Seiya Suzuki is coming to America.

By Josh Timmers

Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Good morning.

End the lockout.

