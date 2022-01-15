 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ face time

New, 2 comments

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. #MLB, #MiLB, too. Cub Tracks looks way better with a mask on.

By Duane Pesice
Chicago Cubs Photo Day Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Really not much going on in the baseball world. Today is International Free Agent Signing Day, so there’s some activity, but otherwise it’s the same old song and dance.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

Cubs birthdays: Jock Menefee, Grover Lowdermilk, Dick Culler, William Brennan, Delino DeShields, Ray King, Matt Duffy.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...