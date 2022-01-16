Cub Tracks’ tweetstorm

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Not a lot of text links today, I’m afraid, but a ton of tweets. I’m really not a big one for Twitter, but it has its uses. Some pretty entertaining stuff, and easy on the mind. Is this tweeting some twits? Or twitting some tweets? Anyway, here they are.

Omicron day nine... still sick as a damn dog, going through the progression. There are distinct stages to this thing. You should avoid it if you can. Definitely not recommended.

Shout out @mattkemm for this fun fact!



The Mom in Little Big League is the Mom of #Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong!



I didn’t know that, that’s wild! pic.twitter.com/ODa5tqU1Og — Dubs (@MikeDubsRadio) January 12, 2022

Enjoy a video of Frank Schwindel rounding the bases after a go ahead grand slam against the Pirates. pic.twitter.com/9KZVD5D35M — Alex Patt (@chifanpatt2) January 15, 2022

Feels great to be back on the mound!! 3rd side this morning felt solid pic.twitter.com/PdDhPtWCnt — Brad Wieck (@WieckBrad) January 14, 2022

New @Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is not afraid to climb the wall to bring back home runs! Looking forward to watching #PCA in the Cubs system in 2022! pic.twitter.com/1qnGHZAcIq — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 15, 2022

How off-season is going .. I need to get back on the field asap pic.twitter.com/t8pyz5J1ht — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) January 15, 2022

I value the work more than the results. pic.twitter.com/imIa5ghFml — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 13, 2022

Today, the Cubs sign 16-year-old catcher Adan Sanchez out of Panama.



Here he is playing in the Little League World Series a few years ago with a familiar voice on the call — David Ross. pic.twitter.com/OSA6R5K5id — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) January 15, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Jim Murray, Bob Ramazzotti, Moe Morhardt. Also notable: Jimmy Collins HOF, Dizzy Dean HOF.

