 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ tweetstorm

New, 8 comments

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. #MLB, #MiLB, too. This edition saw a puddy tat.

By Duane Pesice
Tweetie Pie Photo by LMPC via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Not a lot of text links today, I’m afraid, but a ton of tweets. I’m really not a big one for Twitter, but it has its uses. Some pretty entertaining stuff, and easy on the mind. Is this tweeting some twits? Or twitting some tweets? Anyway, here they are.

Omicron day nine... still sick as a damn dog, going through the progression. There are distinct stages to this thing. You should avoid it if you can. Definitely not recommended.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

Cubs birthdays: Jim Murray, Bob Ramazzotti, Moe Morhardt. Also notable: Jimmy Collins HOF, Dizzy Dean HOF.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...