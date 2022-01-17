Outside The Confines: International signings have begun

While the first meeting between MLB and the MLBPA this past week was a dismal failure, there have been some positive moves that we’ve been privy to. The international signing period is upon as and we’re seeing teams sign potential major talent (and often very young players) over the past few days.

Prospects are always uncertain, but so many incredible players have come out of international signings, so it’s always something to look forward to, and also a nice opportunity to see player faces instead of gray boxes.

While it will likely be many years before we see any of these players in action, it’s still nice to see some potential future stars signing with their first clubs.

MLB’s international signing period is here



Our team tracker has the signing agreements for every team, 100+ players are live now with more cominghttps://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/08G255lpBM — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022

Here are some stories focusing on the signing period.

Now on to the rest of our links!

Matt Nokes once caught a Roger Clemens fastball in his ribs and threw it right back at Clemens pic.twitter.com/iXBgUaCAL3 — Baseball (@mlbelites_) January 15, 2022

People sometimes ask me.. What is it like to play "Pro Baseball"?



Retirement has brought up a lot of different emotions and memories for me. It's given space to think.



16 seasons in professional baseball. Here is a thread on where it has taken me.. — Travis Snider (@Lunchboxhero45) January 15, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.