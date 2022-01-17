Outside The Confines: International signings have begun

While the first meeting between MLB and the MLBPA this past week was a dismal failure, there have been some positive moves that we’ve been privy to. The international signing period is upon as and we’re seeing teams sign potential major talent (and often very young players) over the past few days.
Prospects are always uncertain, but so many incredible players have come out of international signings, so it’s always something to look forward to, and also a nice opportunity to see player faces instead of gray boxes.
While it will likely be many years before we see any of these players in action, it’s still nice to see some potential future stars signing with their first clubs.
MLB’s international signing period is here— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2022
Our team tracker has the signing agreements for every team, 100+ players are live now with more cominghttps://t.co/ZG8rEgV8vn pic.twitter.com/08G255lpBM
Here are some stories focusing on the signing period.
- Maria Tores spotlights the Nationals and Yankees as coming away strong in international signings. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Jesse Sanchez breaks down where all the prospects are signing.
Now on to the rest of our links!
- In a heartbreaking update to a story we posted last week, the death of Rays’ bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez has been ruled a suicide. (AP)
- David Laurila chats with Yankees prospect Elijah Dunham.
- New Era has some new incredibly awful caps and Andrew Gastelum has rounded up some Twitter responses to them.
- Michael Clair looks into the past for the time Dizzy Dean left retirement to return to the game.
- Buster Olney predicts the top 10 teams of 2022.
- Players are unimpressed and discouraged by the first round of discussion with MLB during lockout. Story by Evan Drellich. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Seems like Nokes didn’t appreciate his new bruise.
Matt Nokes once caught a Roger Clemens fastball in his ribs and threw it right back at Clemens pic.twitter.com/iXBgUaCAL3— Baseball (@mlbelites_) January 15, 2022
- Bryan Mcwilliam offers suggestions of one player every team might consider trading.
- Avi Wolfman-Arent gives us a look at Sports Reference, home of the beloved resource Baseball Reference, and how they opted to bypass the sports betting boom.
- Ben Clemens bemoans the difficulty is successfully platooning players.
- Brad Ausmus, former Tigers manager, will join the A’s next season as bench coach, writes Alden Gonzalez.
- Melky Cabrera has retired from baseball after 15 seasons in the majors, shared Madeline Coleman.
- Travis Snider bids farewell to baseball in this moving thread.
People sometimes ask me.. What is it like to play "Pro Baseball"?— Travis Snider (@Lunchboxhero45) January 15, 2022
Retirement has brought up a lot of different emotions and memories for me. It's given space to think.
16 seasons in professional baseball. Here is a thread on where it has taken me..
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
