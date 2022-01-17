 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The state of the Cubs and MLB in 2022

New, 17 comments

You make the call.

By Al Yellon

Credit where credit is due: I took this idea from The Athletic, which recently ran a Cubs fan survey as well as an overall MLB fan survey.

Now, I know some of you don’t subscribe to The Athletic — and you should, and they didn’t even pay me to say that. They do excellent work over there that’s well worth reading.

But since there are some of you who don’t, I thought I’d run some of the same survey questions The Athletic did and get the responses of BCB readers, especially now since both the Cubs and Major League Baseball are in quite a state of uncertainty heading into the 2022 season — if we even have a 2022 season.

Instead of having you respond into a Google form as the surveys in The Athletic did, I’m going to use the poll function available to me here at BCB so that you can see the votes tally right away after you vote, or come back later and see the results. These polls will be open for one week. On certain questions where I could have put “Don’t care either way,” I haven’t done that here. Instead, I want you to choose the “either way” you’d most like to see.

Have at it! If you are reading this article via Google AMP or Apple News you will have to go to a conventional desktop browser to vote.

First, about the Cubs specifically.

Poll

How confident are you that the Cubs are heading in the right direction?

view results
  • 9%
    Very confident
    (37 votes)
  • 44%
    Somewhat confident
    (179 votes)
  • 24%
    Neutral
    (98 votes)
  • 19%
    Not very confident
    (78 votes)
  • 2%
    Not confident at all
    (12 votes)
404 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Rate the job Jed Hoyer has done as Cubs President of Baseball Operations since he took over in late 2020.

view results
  • 7%
    A
    (28 votes)
  • 41%
    B
    (159 votes)
  • 39%
    C
    (149 votes)
  • 9%
    D
    (36 votes)
  • 1%
    F
    (7 votes)
379 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Rate the job David Ross has done as Cubs manager.

view results
  • 10%
    A
    (41 votes)
  • 56%
    B
    (217 votes)
  • 26%
    C
    (100 votes)
  • 5%
    D
    (21 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (3 votes)
382 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What are your realistic expectations for the Cubs in 2022?

view results
  • 1%
    NL Central champions
    (7 votes)
  • 7%
    Wild card team
    (31 votes)
  • 35%
    Wild card contender, winning record
    (138 votes)
  • 44%
    70-80 wins
    (176 votes)
  • 6%
    Fewer than 70 wins
    (24 votes)
  • 4%
    MLB lockout cancels the entire season
    (16 votes)
392 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who is the Cubs’ biggest divisional rival?

view results
  • 25%
    Brewers
    (96 votes)
  • 74%
    Cardinals
    (283 votes)
379 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Once the lockout ends, what is the Cubs’ biggest need to upgrade?

view results
  • 31%
    Shortstop
    (118 votes)
  • 51%
    Starting rotation
    (194 votes)
  • 13%
    Bullpen
    (52 votes)
  • 2%
    Something else (leave in comments)
    (11 votes)
375 votes total Vote Now

Poll

You get to pick one, but only one, free agent hitter to add to the Cubs. Which one?

view results
  • 14%
    Kris Bryant
    (57 votes)
  • 20%
    Nick Castellanos
    (80 votes)
  • 41%
    Carlos Correa
    (161 votes)
  • 5%
    Anthony Rizzo
    (20 votes)
  • 16%
    Kyle Schwarber
    (62 votes)
  • 1%
    Someone else (leave in comments)
    (6 votes)
386 votes total Vote Now

Poll

You get to pick one, but only one, free agent starting pitcher to add to the Cubs. Which one?

view results
  • 8%
    Tyler Anderson
    (30 votes)
  • 8%
    Matthew Boyd
    (30 votes)
  • 10%
    Danny Duffy
    (35 votes)
  • 14%
    Yusei Kikuchi
    (49 votes)
  • 51%
    Carlos Rodón
    (174 votes)
  • 5%
    Someone else (leave in comments)
    (18 votes)
336 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Rate Marquee Sports Network’s Cubs game broadcasts.

view results
  • 4%
    A
    (17 votes)
  • 29%
    B
    (102 votes)
  • 37%
    C
    (130 votes)
  • 14%
    D
    (51 votes)
  • 12%
    F
    (44 votes)
344 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Rate the Cubs’ radio broadcasts.

view results
  • 56%
    A
    (197 votes)
  • 32%
    B
    (112 votes)
  • 8%
    C
    (30 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (3 votes)
  • 2%
    F
    (7 votes)
349 votes total Vote Now

Now, about MLB in general.

Poll

Who is MOST to blame for the current MLB labor strife?

view results
  • 58%
    Owners
    (220 votes)
  • 5%
    Players
    (21 votes)
  • 36%
    Both equally
    (138 votes)
379 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Rate the job Rob Manfred is doing as MLB Commissioner.

view results
  • 0%
    A
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    B
    (11 votes)
  • 12%
    C
    (48 votes)
  • 32%
    D
    (122 votes)
  • 51%
    F
    (195 votes)
378 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Of these, which is the single most important issue for MLB to address?

view results
  • 20%
    Pace of play
    (78 votes)
  • 6%
    Universal DH
    (23 votes)
  • 16%
    Minor league pay and living conditions
    (60 votes)
  • 11%
    Service time manipulation/free agency
    (42 votes)
  • 19%
    Tanking
    (73 votes)
  • 13%
    Broadcast blackouts
    (52 votes)
  • 11%
    Automatic ball/strike zone
    (43 votes)
  • 1%
    Something else (leave in comments)
    (4 votes)
375 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Are you in favor of a pitch clock?

view results
  • 66%
    Yes
    (250 votes)
  • 33%
    No
    (124 votes)
374 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Are you in favor of a universal DH?

view results
  • 62%
    Yes
    (239 votes)
  • 37%
    No
    (146 votes)
385 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Are you in favor of an automatic strike zone in MLB (i.e., robot umpires)?

view results
  • 64%
    Yes
    (245 votes)
  • 35%
    No
    (134 votes)
379 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Are you in favor of a salary cap/floor system for MLB?

view results
  • 71%
    Yes
    (266 votes)
  • 28%
    No
    (104 votes)
370 votes total Vote Now

Poll

MLB should have this many teams in the postseason...

view results
  • 72%
    10 (same as now)
    (267 votes)
  • 19%
    14 (like the MLB proposal)
    (71 votes)
  • 3%
    16 (as they had in 2020)
    (11 votes)
  • 4%
    A different number (leave in comments)
    (17 votes)
366 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If you had to keep ONE, but ONLY one, of these recent MLB rule changes, which would it be?

view results
  • 10%
    Extra innings runner on second
    (37 votes)
  • 16%
    Seven-inning doubleheaders
    (61 votes)
  • 15%
    Three-batter minimum
    (58 votes)
  • 44%
    Limiting mound visits
    (163 votes)
  • 13%
    Restricting late-season roster expansion
    (50 votes)
369 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which of these recent MLB rule changes would you LEAST like to keep?

view results
  • 54%
    Extra innings runner on second
    (201 votes)
  • 16%
    Seven-inning doubleheaders
    (62 votes)
  • 16%
    Three-batter minimum
    (59 votes)
  • 1%
    Limiting mound visits
    (4 votes)
  • 11%
    Restricting late-season roster expansion
    (41 votes)
367 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What experimental rule change would you MOST like MLB to implement?

view results
  • 31%
    Automatic ball/strike zone
    (116 votes)
  • 27%
    Pitch clock
    (99 votes)
  • 5%
    Lower the mound
    (19 votes)
  • 3%
    Larger bases
    (13 votes)
  • 24%
    Eliminate infield shifts
    (90 votes)
  • 5%
    Tackier baseball
    (21 votes)
  • 1%
    Limiting step-offs/pickoffs
    (5 votes)
363 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which experimental rule change would you LEAST like MLB to implement?

view results
  • 10%
    Automatic ball/strike zone
    (39 votes)
  • 4%
    Pitch clock
    (17 votes)
  • 19%
    Lower the mound
    (71 votes)
  • 11%
    Larger bases
    (40 votes)
  • 31%
    Eliminate infield shifts (in other words, you would want to keep allowing them)
    (112 votes)
  • 10%
    Tackier baseball
    (37 votes)
  • 12%
    Limiting step-offs/pickoffs
    (44 votes)
360 votes total Vote Now

