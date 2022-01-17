The state of the Cubs and MLB in 2022

Credit where credit is due: I took this idea from The Athletic, which recently ran a Cubs fan survey as well as an overall MLB fan survey.
Now, I know some of you don’t subscribe to The Athletic — and you should, and they didn’t even pay me to say that. They do excellent work over there that’s well worth reading.
But since there are some of you who don’t, I thought I’d run some of the same survey questions The Athletic did and get the responses of BCB readers, especially now since both the Cubs and Major League Baseball are in quite a state of uncertainty heading into the 2022 season — if we even have a 2022 season.
Instead of having you respond into a Google form as the surveys in The Athletic did, I’m going to use the poll function available to me here at BCB so that you can see the votes tally right away after you vote, or come back later and see the results. These polls will be open for one week. On certain questions where I could have put “Don’t care either way,” I haven’t done that here. Instead, I want you to choose the “either way” you’d most like to see.
Have at it! If you are reading this article via Google AMP or Apple News you will have to go to a conventional desktop browser to vote.
First, about the Cubs specifically.
Poll
How confident are you that the Cubs are heading in the right direction?
-
9%
Very confident
-
44%
Somewhat confident
-
24%
Neutral
-
19%
Not very confident
-
2%
Not confident at all
Poll
Rate the job Jed Hoyer has done as Cubs President of Baseball Operations since he took over in late 2020.
-
7%
A
-
41%
B
-
39%
C
-
9%
D
-
1%
F
Poll
Rate the job David Ross has done as Cubs manager.
-
10%
A
-
56%
B
-
26%
C
-
5%
D
-
0%
F
Poll
What are your realistic expectations for the Cubs in 2022?
-
1%
NL Central champions
-
7%
Wild card team
-
35%
Wild card contender, winning record
-
44%
70-80 wins
-
6%
Fewer than 70 wins
-
4%
MLB lockout cancels the entire season
Poll
Who is the Cubs’ biggest divisional rival?
-
25%
Brewers
-
74%
Cardinals
Poll
Once the lockout ends, what is the Cubs’ biggest need to upgrade?
-
31%
Shortstop
-
51%
Starting rotation
-
13%
Bullpen
-
2%
Something else (leave in comments)
Poll
You get to pick one, but only one, free agent hitter to add to the Cubs. Which one?
-
14%
Kris Bryant
-
20%
Nick Castellanos
-
41%
Carlos Correa
-
5%
Anthony Rizzo
-
16%
Kyle Schwarber
-
1%
Someone else (leave in comments)
Poll
You get to pick one, but only one, free agent starting pitcher to add to the Cubs. Which one?
-
8%
Tyler Anderson
-
8%
Matthew Boyd
-
10%
Danny Duffy
-
14%
Yusei Kikuchi
-
51%
Carlos Rodón
-
5%
Someone else (leave in comments)
Poll
Rate Marquee Sports Network’s Cubs game broadcasts.
-
4%
A
-
29%
B
-
37%
C
-
14%
D
-
12%
F
Poll
Rate the Cubs’ radio broadcasts.
-
56%
A
-
32%
B
-
8%
C
-
0%
D
-
2%
F
Now, about MLB in general.
Poll
Who is MOST to blame for the current MLB labor strife?
-
58%
Owners
-
5%
Players
-
36%
Both equally
Poll
Rate the job Rob Manfred is doing as MLB Commissioner.
-
0%
A
-
2%
B
-
12%
C
-
32%
D
-
51%
F
Poll
Of these, which is the single most important issue for MLB to address?
-
20%
Pace of play
-
6%
Universal DH
-
16%
Minor league pay and living conditions
-
11%
Service time manipulation/free agency
-
19%
Tanking
-
13%
Broadcast blackouts
-
11%
Automatic ball/strike zone
-
1%
Something else (leave in comments)
Poll
Are you in favor of a pitch clock?
-
66%
Yes
-
33%
No
Poll
Are you in favor of a universal DH?
-
62%
Yes
-
37%
No
Poll
Are you in favor of an automatic strike zone in MLB (i.e., robot umpires)?
-
64%
Yes
-
35%
No
Poll
Are you in favor of a salary cap/floor system for MLB?
-
71%
Yes
-
28%
No
Poll
MLB should have this many teams in the postseason...
-
72%
10 (same as now)
-
19%
14 (like the MLB proposal)
-
3%
16 (as they had in 2020)
-
4%
A different number (leave in comments)
Poll
If you had to keep ONE, but ONLY one, of these recent MLB rule changes, which would it be?
-
10%
Extra innings runner on second
-
16%
Seven-inning doubleheaders
-
15%
Three-batter minimum
-
44%
Limiting mound visits
-
13%
Restricting late-season roster expansion
Poll
Which of these recent MLB rule changes would you LEAST like to keep?
-
54%
Extra innings runner on second
-
16%
Seven-inning doubleheaders
-
16%
Three-batter minimum
-
1%
Limiting mound visits
-
11%
Restricting late-season roster expansion
Poll
What experimental rule change would you MOST like MLB to implement?
-
31%
Automatic ball/strike zone
-
27%
Pitch clock
-
5%
Lower the mound
-
3%
Larger bases
-
24%
Eliminate infield shifts
-
5%
Tackier baseball
-
1%
Limiting step-offs/pickoffs
Poll
Which experimental rule change would you LEAST like MLB to implement?
-
10%
Automatic ball/strike zone
-
4%
Pitch clock
-
19%
Lower the mound
-
11%
Larger bases
-
31%
Eliminate infield shifts (in other words, you would want to keep allowing them)
-
10%
Tackier baseball
-
12%
Limiting step-offs/pickoffs
Loading comments...