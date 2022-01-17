The state of the Cubs and MLB in 2022

Credit where credit is due: I took this idea from The Athletic, which recently ran a Cubs fan survey as well as an overall MLB fan survey.

Now, I know some of you don’t subscribe to The Athletic — and you should, and they didn’t even pay me to say that. They do excellent work over there that’s well worth reading.

But since there are some of you who don’t, I thought I’d run some of the same survey questions The Athletic did and get the responses of BCB readers, especially now since both the Cubs and Major League Baseball are in quite a state of uncertainty heading into the 2022 season — if we even have a 2022 season.

Instead of having you respond into a Google form as the surveys in The Athletic did, I’m going to use the poll function available to me here at BCB so that you can see the votes tally right away after you vote, or come back later and see the results. These polls will be open for one week. On certain questions where I could have put “Don’t care either way,” I haven’t done that here. Instead, I want you to choose the “either way” you’d most like to see.

Have at it! If you are reading this article via Google AMP or Apple News you will have to go to a conventional desktop browser to vote.

First, about the Cubs specifically.

Poll How confident are you that the Cubs are heading in the right direction? Very confident

Somewhat confident

Neutral

Not very confident

Not confident at all vote view results 9% Very confident (37 votes)

44% Somewhat confident (179 votes)

24% Neutral (98 votes)

19% Not very confident (78 votes)

2% Not confident at all (12 votes) 404 votes total Vote Now

Poll Rate the job Jed Hoyer has done as Cubs President of Baseball Operations since he took over in late 2020. A

B

C

D

F vote view results 7% A (28 votes)

41% B (159 votes)

39% C (149 votes)

9% D (36 votes)

1% F (7 votes) 379 votes total Vote Now

Poll Rate the job David Ross has done as Cubs manager. A

B

C

D

F vote view results 10% A (41 votes)

56% B (217 votes)

26% C (100 votes)

5% D (21 votes)

0% F (3 votes) 382 votes total Vote Now

Poll What are your realistic expectations for the Cubs in 2022? NL Central champions

Wild card team

Wild card contender, winning record

70-80 wins

Fewer than 70 wins

MLB lockout cancels the entire season vote view results 1% NL Central champions (7 votes)

7% Wild card team (31 votes)

35% Wild card contender, winning record (138 votes)

44% 70-80 wins (176 votes)

6% Fewer than 70 wins (24 votes)

4% MLB lockout cancels the entire season (16 votes) 392 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who is the Cubs’ biggest divisional rival? Brewers

Cardinals vote view results 25% Brewers (96 votes)

74% Cardinals (283 votes) 379 votes total Vote Now

Poll Once the lockout ends, what is the Cubs’ biggest need to upgrade? Shortstop

Starting rotation

Bullpen

Something else (leave in comments) vote view results 31% Shortstop (118 votes)

51% Starting rotation (194 votes)

13% Bullpen (52 votes)

2% Something else (leave in comments) (11 votes) 375 votes total Vote Now

Poll You get to pick one, but only one, free agent hitter to add to the Cubs. Which one? Kris Bryant

Nick Castellanos

Carlos Correa

Anthony Rizzo

Kyle Schwarber

Someone else (leave in comments) vote view results 14% Kris Bryant (57 votes)

20% Nick Castellanos (80 votes)

41% Carlos Correa (161 votes)

5% Anthony Rizzo (20 votes)

16% Kyle Schwarber (62 votes)

1% Someone else (leave in comments) (6 votes) 386 votes total Vote Now

Poll You get to pick one, but only one, free agent starting pitcher to add to the Cubs. Which one? Tyler Anderson

Matthew Boyd

Danny Duffy

Yusei Kikuchi

Carlos Rodón

Someone else (leave in comments) vote view results 8% Tyler Anderson (30 votes)

8% Matthew Boyd (30 votes)

10% Danny Duffy (35 votes)

14% Yusei Kikuchi (49 votes)

51% Carlos Rodón (174 votes)

5% Someone else (leave in comments) (18 votes) 336 votes total Vote Now

Poll Rate Marquee Sports Network’s Cubs game broadcasts. A

B

C

D

F vote view results 4% A (17 votes)

29% B (102 votes)

37% C (130 votes)

14% D (51 votes)

12% F (44 votes) 344 votes total Vote Now

Poll Rate the Cubs’ radio broadcasts. A

B

C

D

F vote view results 56% A (197 votes)

32% B (112 votes)

8% C (30 votes)

0% D (3 votes)

2% F (7 votes) 349 votes total Vote Now

Now, about MLB in general.

Poll Who is MOST to blame for the current MLB labor strife? Owners

Players

Both equally vote view results 58% Owners (220 votes)

5% Players (21 votes)

36% Both equally (138 votes) 379 votes total Vote Now

Poll Rate the job Rob Manfred is doing as MLB Commissioner. A

B

C

D

F vote view results 0% A (2 votes)

2% B (11 votes)

12% C (48 votes)

32% D (122 votes)

51% F (195 votes) 378 votes total Vote Now

Poll Of these, which is the single most important issue for MLB to address? Pace of play

Universal DH

Minor league pay and living conditions

Service time manipulation/free agency

Tanking

Broadcast blackouts

Automatic ball/strike zone

Something else (leave in comments) vote view results 20% Pace of play (78 votes)

6% Universal DH (23 votes)

16% Minor league pay and living conditions (60 votes)

11% Service time manipulation/free agency (42 votes)

19% Tanking (73 votes)

13% Broadcast blackouts (52 votes)

11% Automatic ball/strike zone (43 votes)

1% Something else (leave in comments) (4 votes) 375 votes total Vote Now

Poll Are you in favor of a pitch clock? Yes

No vote view results 66% Yes (250 votes)

33% No (124 votes) 374 votes total Vote Now

Poll Are you in favor of a universal DH? Yes

No vote view results 62% Yes (239 votes)

37% No (146 votes) 385 votes total Vote Now

Poll Are you in favor of an automatic strike zone in MLB (i.e., robot umpires)? Yes

No vote view results 64% Yes (245 votes)

35% No (134 votes) 379 votes total Vote Now

Poll Are you in favor of a salary cap/floor system for MLB? Yes

No vote view results 71% Yes (266 votes)

28% No (104 votes) 370 votes total Vote Now

Poll MLB should have this many teams in the postseason... 10 (same as now)

14 (like the MLB proposal)

16 (as they had in 2020)

A different number (leave in comments) vote view results 72% 10 (same as now) (267 votes)

19% 14 (like the MLB proposal) (71 votes)

3% 16 (as they had in 2020) (11 votes)

4% A different number (leave in comments) (17 votes) 366 votes total Vote Now

Poll If you had to keep ONE, but ONLY one, of these recent MLB rule changes, which would it be? Extra innings runner on second

Seven-inning doubleheaders

Three-batter minimum

Limiting mound visits

Restricting late-season roster expansion vote view results 10% Extra innings runner on second (37 votes)

16% Seven-inning doubleheaders (61 votes)

15% Three-batter minimum (58 votes)

44% Limiting mound visits (163 votes)

13% Restricting late-season roster expansion (50 votes) 369 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which of these recent MLB rule changes would you LEAST like to keep? Extra innings runner on second

Seven-inning doubleheaders

Three-batter minimum

Limiting mound visits

Restricting late-season roster expansion vote view results 54% Extra innings runner on second (201 votes)

16% Seven-inning doubleheaders (62 votes)

16% Three-batter minimum (59 votes)

1% Limiting mound visits (4 votes)

11% Restricting late-season roster expansion (41 votes) 367 votes total Vote Now

Poll What experimental rule change would you MOST like MLB to implement? Automatic ball/strike zone

Pitch clock

Lower the mound

Larger bases

Eliminate infield shifts

Tackier baseball

Limiting step-offs/pickoffs vote view results 31% Automatic ball/strike zone (116 votes)

27% Pitch clock (99 votes)

5% Lower the mound (19 votes)

3% Larger bases (13 votes)

24% Eliminate infield shifts (90 votes)

5% Tackier baseball (21 votes)

1% Limiting step-offs/pickoffs (5 votes) 363 votes total Vote Now