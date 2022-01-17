Baseball history unpacked, January 17

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Cubs birthdays: Milt Scott, Bob Glenalvin, Hank Leiber, Don Zimmer*, Pete LaCock, Tyler Houston, Jeff Beliveau, Michael Hermosillo. Also notable: Louis Santop HOF.

1524 - Beginning of Giovanni da Verrazzano’s voyage to find a passage to China.

1595 - King Henry IV of France declares war on Spain.

1773 - Captain James Cook becomes 1st to cross Antarctic Circle (66° 33' S).

1871 - First cable car patented, by Andrew Smith Hallidie in the US (begins service in 1873).

1899 - US takes possession of Wake Island in the Pacific.

1920 - First day of prohibition of alcohol comes into effect in the US as a result of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution.

1929 - Popeye makes first appearance, in comic strip "Thimble Theater."

1984 - Supreme Court rules (5-4) that private use of home VCRs to tape TV programs for later viewing does not violate federal copyright laws.

