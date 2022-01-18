 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks’ long weekend mode

As are most major sports sites, it seems.

By Ashley MacLennan
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Just a quick note that Duane will be temporarily out of commission for a short period, and in the meantime Josh, Al, and I will be picking up his regularly scheduled posts. Things might not look exactly like they do with Duane, but we’ll do our best!

It was a quiet weekend leading into a quiet MLK Day Monday, so there’s quite a derth of new links (many major sports sites do not post content on holidays), and with no hint of movement in the lockout, there’s obviously not a lot of big Cubs news happening, but we collected what there was, to give you a little Tuesday morning joy.

With that in mind, let’s start things off with a look at some content from Cubs social media.

Ian Happ is living his best life in wine country.

Likewise Marcus Stroman is enjoying the offseason and fatherhood.

A fun little Chicago baseball stat.

Cubs birthdays: Dave Geisel, Billy Grabarkewitz, Babe Twombly and Charlie Eden.

Food for thought:

Thanks for reading.

