Cub Tracks’ long weekend mode

It was a quiet weekend leading into a quiet MLK Day Monday, so there’s quite a derth of new links (many major sports sites do not post content on holidays), and with no hint of movement in the lockout, there’s obviously not a lot of big Cubs news happening, but we collected what there was, to give you a little Tuesday morning joy.
With that in mind, let’s start things off with a look at some content from Cubs social media.
Today we honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/9Y4aJTCeSu— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 17, 2022
“Whatever your life’s work is, do it well.”— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) January 17, 2022
-Dr. Martin Luther King
( :MLB) pic.twitter.com/cW2h0q05jb
Ian Happ is living his best life in wine country.
California grapes pic.twitter.com/C5eV1ibbnL— Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) January 15, 2022
Likewise Marcus Stroman is enjoying the offseason and fatherhood.
Changing views and diapers. pic.twitter.com/if81kqAzMM— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 16, 2022
A fun little Chicago baseball stat.
Record in last 3,470 games— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) January 17, 2022
Cubs 1,735 - 1,735
White Sox 1,735 - 1,735
- Jesse Sanchez assesses the new 2022 international signings for the Cubs.
- Brett Taylor looks at the options available to the Cubs in the draft, using the newest version of the Baseball America top 100.
- Tim Stebbins waxes poetic about the “it factor” of Nico Hoerner and his value in the coming season.
Cubs birthdays: Dave Geisel, Billy Grabarkewitz, Babe Twombly and Charlie Eden.
Food for thought:
