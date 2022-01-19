Baseball history unpacked, January 19

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Amaury Telemaco*, Chris Stynes, Anthony Young, Ken Frailing. (* = pictured)

Today in world history:

1809 - Poet, author and literary critic Edgar Allan Poe is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

1883 - The first electric lighting system employing overhead wires, built by Thomas Edison, begins service at Roselle, New Jersey

1955 - U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower held the first-ever televised presidential press conference.

- U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower held the first-ever televised presidential press conference. 1977 - President Gerald Ford pardoned Iva Toguri D’Aquino (Tokyo Rose), a Japanese-American broadcaster from Japan to U.S. troops during World War II, who, after the war, was convicted of treason and served six years in a U.S. prison. She later settled in Chicago and, with her son, ran a retail store only a few blocks from Wrigley Field.

