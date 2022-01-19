Outside The Confines: Making the switch

I was making a cake for my daughter’s birthday yesterday when I got some red food coloring on my hands. I spent the next twenty minutes at the kitchen sink playing Lady Macbeth and going “Out damned spot” on my seemingly-bloody palms. Even then, I didn’t get it all off.
Oh, there’s lot of baseball news today. Or there isn’t. I’ll give you one guess which it is.
- Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa announced that he has changed his representation to Scott Boras and the Boras Corporation. Correa didn’t give a reason other than to praise the Boras Corporation. But Correa had been represented by WME, which is owned by the same parent company, Endeavor, that recently bought nine minor league teams, including the Iowa Cubs. The Players Association has said this is a conflict of interest and that the baseball agents at WME need to separate themselves from WME and Endeavor. Apparently top baseball players are starting the process by separating themselves from WME.
- The Dodgers have promoted former major league pitcher Brandon Gomes to be their new general manager. This position is the one under team president Andrew Friedman, so it’s a Carter Hawkins-type GM position. Title inflation makes these things unclear
- Brittany Ghiroli and Eno Sarris have a piece on how many baseball executives believe that the assistant GM position is the best one in baseball, (The Athletic sub. req.) not the general manager position. A lot of people think being an AGM comes with more freedom and you don’t have to deal with all the negative criticism that the GM (or whatever we’re calling the top baseball executive) gets. Kevin Goldstein said something similar at Fangraphs last week.
MLB source confirms the #Astros will announce they have changed the name of the Sugar Land Skeeters (@SL_Skeeters) to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 19, 2022
Of course, some people will call them the Sugar Land Gangsters of Love. Another group will just call them Maurice. And yes, I realize that I’m the ten-thousandth person to make that joke.
- Dayn Perry has an interesting read on 1972: the year that changed baseball forever.
- Jayson Stark has four questions (with his answers) on the Hall of Fame and PEDs. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Hannah Keyser asks why do people get so upset about Hall of Fame voting? That’s one of the reasons I stopped caring about who gets inducted.
- David Laurila asks if Ken Singleton was a better player than Dale Murphy? I don’t think he was, but it’s closer than you might think. It’s also good that people are starting to recognize that Singleton was one of the most-underrated players of all time.
- Alden Gonzalez lists the five best fits for free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman. (ESPN+ sub. req.) Obviously the Braves are number one, but they haven’t gotten a deal done.
- Gabriel Burns has the Braves to-do list when the lockout ends.
- Vinnie Duber answers what White Sox fans can expect out of Dylan Cease in 2022.
- Remember early 2020 when all the baseball we had came from Korea? Since those days may be back in 2022, Justin Choi looks at the off-season moves of each KBO team. Part 1 is here and Part 2 is here. So what’s everyone’s favorite KBO team?
- Former Rockies catcher Willin Rosario is heading to Taiwan, signing with CPBL’s Uni-President Lions.
- NPB star Seiya Suzuki listed Giants reliever Tyler Rogers as one of the four MLB pitchers he looks forward to facing, along with Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander.
- The Mets have hired Glenn Sherlock as their new bench coach. Tony Watson is a free agent. I’m just saying, Mets.
- Greg Maddux said that he intended to sign with the Yankees when he was a free agent in 1992. It should be noted that Maddux has said otherwise in past interviews.
- And finally, Joon Lee has the story of the man who has become an internet sensation after he decided to draw a different picture of Mike Trout every day until the lockout ends.
Let’s all be kind to each other. End the lockout, Manfred.
Loading comments...