In praise of Marcus Stroman

I’ve spent a lot of time here recently talking about MLB’s lockout and various things connected to it.

Truth be told, I’m kind of talked out on that. Nothing is happening and nothing appears to be on the horizon of happening regarding the lockout, so today I’m going to bring to you what I hope is a happier discussion topic: Marcus Stroman.

The Cubs surprised the baseball world by signing Stroman just before the lockout hit, to a three-year, $71 million contract that includes an opt-out after the second season (essentially, a third-year player option). He instantly became the ace of a starting rotation which... well, had its problems in 2021, to say the least.

Stroman turns 31 in May and had one of his best MLB seasons in 2021, posting a 3.02 ERA and 1.145 WHIP for the Mets, a year worth 3.4 bWAR. He led the major leagues in games started (33). He’s been healthy since he missed some time in 2018 with a calf injury and also a blister issue.

What I’ve enjoyed most about Stroman since his signing is his Twitter account, where he talks about baseball and life and regularly engages with fans. Just yesterday he posted this video of him working out at Eddy D. Field Stadium at Pepperdine University:

Split-cambio on this beautiful Tuesday morning in the Bu. pic.twitter.com/DorDTCc98v — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 18, 2022

There are other similar posts on his timeline, but he’s also posted motivational thoughts like these:

Appreciate you my man but I’ve manifested all my dreams and I take care of my family daily. You think I truly care about recognition? Recognition and personal accolades don’t motivate me. My motivation is rooted much deeper than that. Cosmic consciousness is what I strive for! https://t.co/ymaDdgabTF — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 13, 2022

Take care of those who nourish your soul. — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 13, 2022

Change is inevitable…be open to everything and attached to nothing. — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 12, 2022

Seems like he’s a thoughtful guy. And a devoted dad:

King Kai with the eye-contact and trigger finger. Lol pic.twitter.com/YHqoJVo3oS — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 11, 2022

And here are some numbers hinting the Cubs got a steal when they signed Stroman:

Most 2021 regular season starts allowing <=2 earned runs:



Walker Buehler, 25

Marcus Stroman, 24 @STR0

Max Scherzer, 24

Kevin Gausman, 24 @KevinGausman — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) January 16, 2022

Marcus Stroman Last 3 Full Seasons:



33 GS | 3.09 ERA | 145 ERA+ | 5.2 bWAR



32 GS | 3.22 ERA | 137 ERA+ | 4.7 bWAR



33 GS | 3.02 ERA | 133 ERA + | 3.4 bWAR — VOT6 (@ViewsOnThe6) January 13, 2022

Given all that I think Stroman will instantly become a fan favorite when he takes the mound at Wrigley Field. Among other things, he’s going to keep his number 0, becoming the first Cub to wear that number.

Welcome to the Cubs, Marcus Stroman. You’re going to like it here.