Cub Tracks is content for now

I don’t know about you, but I’m not terribly interested in reviewing 2021, and am just happy its time has passed. However, it’s a common pastime for those who report on America’s pastime, and so we’ll likely have examples of the art for a good little while, given the recent lockout-induced paucity of content... which got me thinking (oh I know, I’m hurting the team):

Baseball doesn’t get that content is king. They do not know how to market — all of us here know this. It’s just too obvious to ignore. The young stars of the game seem to understand, and they get busy marketing themselves on social media.

The people that run the game need to get younger and more integrated in terms of gender and culture, and they need to understand how to sell the sizzle.

Not just home runs, but activity. I’d bet my bottom dollar that younger fans would readily respond to a game that feels more active, with the constant threat of baserunning exploits or novel plays, and I don’t want to see the shift banned. I don’t really want to see the game sped up artificially. I don’t really want the NL DH, but that’ll work in this context as well, so I grudgingly assent. I just want to see the game managed differently — and based on some of his public comments, I think that David Ross wants see do that, too. He grew up in the 1990s-2000s version, with gnats at the top and imposing bats behind, and lots of baserunning. The Cubs have the people to do that, and they’ll likely have to, given their current makeup. They’ll be fun.

It’s the drama. Modern fans don’t feel the weight of each historical play with each pitch, each at-bat. History isn’t really a draw (oh how I know). The one-on-one games within the game, that’s the stuff the field of dreams is made of. Gimme a situational lefty in the crunch, gimme the late-inning defensive replacement with the wheels and some thunder on the bench. Gimme the glowering closer. GIMME ALL OF THAT.

Let the players play. They can save the game by themselves. And end the blackouts. Ask Rocky Wirtz how well that works.

Thanks for coming to my TEDx Talk. Pitchers and catchers report in 45 days, should there be a need for their services.

Minor League Spotlight @owen_caissie

Owen Caissie hits for both power and average. The hype train is real. #cubs pic.twitter.com/jCWmXozKF4 — Dingers: A Chicago Cubs Podcast (@Dingercubs) December 30, 2021

Cubs birthdays: Nick Dumovich, Ray Jacobs, Dave Sappelt

Also notable: José Mendéz HOF, Edgar Martinez HOF

Food for Thought:

This Is The Only Animal To Go Extinct Twicehttps://t.co/6TRFacotza pic.twitter.com/neHopijvBm — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 1, 2022

The universe is stranger than we know.https://t.co/aIQJCMAyoi — Futurism (@futurism) January 1, 2022

