Cub Tracks’ loving a good rebrand

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Labor strife continues, and aside from some minor league signings, there’s little of note happening in the baseball world. The hot stove, she is very, very cold.
Let’s kick things off with a quick look at Cubs' social media.
Jeremiah misses afternoons at Wrigley as much as we do.
"Suffering from baseball withdrawal" -@obvious_shirts #cubs pic.twitter.com/RAuCMUEDPx— Jeremiah Paprocki (@jtheannouncer) January 18, 2022
David Ross made some Duke Basketball friends.
Some diehard @Cubs fans in our group were pumped to see 2x World Series champ/Cubs skipper @D_Ross3! pic.twitter.com/hbka4Sbg22— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 18, 2022
An international prospect signing confirmed.
- Mark Gonzales looks at some of the challenges that await David Ross in the 2022 season.
- TC Zencka at MLB Trade Rumors compares the mistakes of previous seasons to the moves the Cubs have made so far this offseason to try assessing their new direction.
- Tim Stebbins misses news as much as we do, so he’s doing a roundup of what Cubs players are up to during the lockout.
- Many fans are hoping to see the Cubs sign Carlos Correa, but they’ll need to deal with Scott Boras in order to make it happen. (Story by Jeff Passan)
- Michael Cerami spotlights the only two Cubs to land in Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects. (Our own Josh Timmers did this as well, so don’t miss his piece which you can find here).
- Not Cubs related, but the Astros’ minor league affiliate Sugar Land Skeeters are rebranding as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and I’m very here for it. (Story by Matt Young).
Cubs Birthdays: Geovany Soto, John Baker, Gale Wade and Earl Smith.
Food for thought:
Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.
Loading comments...