Baseball history unpacked, January 21

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1921 - Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis officially is signed as baseball commissioner, to a seven-year, $350,000 contract.
- 1938 - Outfielder Joe DiMaggio begins a contract holdout that will last for nearly three months. After meeting with New York Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert and general manager Ed Barrow, DiMaggio rejects a one-year offer of $25,000. DiMaggio counters by asking for $45,000. The holdout will last until April 20th, two days after the start of the season.
- 1960 - In an unusual request, Stan Musial tells the St. Louis Cardinals management that he is overpaid and should have his salary reduced after a subpar 1959 season. He receives a pay cut from $100,000 to $80,000 a year.
- 2000 - The National Labor Relations Board refuses to overturn the election which removed Richie Phillips and the Major League Umpires Association from power. A new union will represent the arbiters.
- 2020 - The results of the 2020 Hall of Fame Election are in, and as expected, Derek Jeter is elected easily, falling just one vote short of repeating long-time teammate Mariano Rivera’s feat of being elected unanimously on his first presence on the ballot. Joining him is Larry Walker, in his 10th and final year of eligibility by the BBWAA, who clears the 75 percent threshold by six votes. It completes a remarkable journey for his candidacy, that had fallen to only 10 percent support after three years. before a concerted lobbying campaign on his behalf bore fruit. Walker is only the second Canadian elected to the Hall, after P Ferguson Jenkins.
Cubs birthdays: Alan Benes, Dave Smith, Mike Krukow (pictured).
Today in world history:
- 1793 - Louis XVI of France is executed by guillotine in Paris, following his conviction for “high treason” by the newly created French Parliament during the French Revolution.
- 1887 - Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) formed.
- 1921 - British crime writer Agatha Christie publishes her first novel “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” introducing the character Hercule Poirot.
- 1942 - Bronx magistrate rules all pinball machines illegal.
- 1976 - Supersonic Concorde has its first commercial flights.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!
Loading comments...