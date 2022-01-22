Cubs historical sleuthing: Bob Dernier edition

Getty Images supplied the following information with this photo:

Dave Concepcion #13 of the Cincinnati Reds braces himself at second base against a hard slide by Bob Dernier #20 of the Chicago Cubs during a game in 1984 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Concepcion played for the Reds from 1970-1988.

All right, so now we know the year. The Reds, as was the case for NL West teams in that era, played six games at Wrigley Field in 1984. This is made easier by the fact that Dave Concepcion played third base in two of the games in May, and this is obviously (beyond what’s said in the caption) a play at second base. Concepcion did play shortstop for part of the third Cubs/Reds game at Wrigley in May, and Dernier did steal a base in that game — but before Concepcion entered in the eighth inning.

So we’re left with three games in late August — a doubleheader August 28 (makeup from a rainout during the May series) and a single game August 29.

Dernier did not attempt a steal in Game 1 of the DH, and Concepcion didn’t play in Game 2.

So we’re left with a Cubs/Reds game on Wednesday, August 29, 1984.

Sure enough, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Dernier reached base on a force play, and one out later, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. This is what we are looking at here — Concepcion’s reaction to the ball not being where he expected it to be. Dernier eventually scored on a single by Thad Bosley and the Cubs won the game 7-2, improving their record to 79-53. They led the NL East by 5½ games.

Just another little slice of Cubs history, now almost 38 years ago.