Cub Tracks just wants to play

I’m pinch-hitting for Duane today and handling Cub Tracks. So please bear with me as I try my best to keep you informed about what’s up in the world of the Chicago Cubs over the past two days.
Also, I’m afraid that I’m not plugged into the science social media world like Duane is. So I’ll just present a few things that caught my eye in the rest of the world recently.
- Jordan Bastian spoke with Cubs VP of international scouting Louie Eljaua about the Cubs recent international signings, including Alexis Hernandez (brother of Cristian) from the Dominican Republic and Panamanian catcher Adan Sanchez.
- Evan Altman thinks Cubs’ 2021 second-round pick James Triantos could be “freaky good.”
- Cubs pitcher Brad Wieck is back throwing off a mound after off-season heart surgery.
Here’s an example:
Today’s spin class. pic.twitter.com/k0RVAoHYUC— Brad Wieck (@WieckBrad) January 22, 2022
- Darragh McDonald looks at Cubs’ outfielder Ian Happ’s trade value. Although he admits the Cubs don’t have any reason to trade Happ at the moment.
- Michael Brakebill thinks Ian Happ would be better off giving up switch-hitting. (This echoes an article on Happ that Jake Mailhot wrote for Fangraphs a week ago.)
- Richard Johnson wonders if Patrick Wisdom can cut down on his strikeouts.
- Former Cubs Andre Dawson and Jamie Moyer had a few things to say at the Reading Hot Stovers Banquet.
- Bryan Smith tries to build a top ten 2022 draft board for the Cubs.
- Sad news as Pat Brickhouse, the widow of the Cubs broadcaster Jack Brickhouse, died at the age of 91. Our condolences go out to her friends and family.
- And disturbing news as former Cubs pitcher Sergio Mitre was sentenced to 40-to-60 years in prison in Mexico for the murder of his stepdaughter. (Obviously there’s a disturbing content warning here.)
- Just because they can’t report to Spring Training doesn’t mean they’re not out there throwing.
Here’s Adbert Alzolay:
January 21, 2022
And here’s Justin Steele.
January 18, 2022
Those two are good friends, by the way.
Minor leaguer Max Bain got in on the action.
Since we’re tweeting our experiences at “spin class” today @adbert29 @WieckBrad pic.twitter.com/iGoQCXXIRC— Max Bain (@mbain_38) January 22, 2022
- You should really read this Twitter thread by Ken Arneson on why the new Athletics stadium (if it ever gets built) will likely be a hitter’s paradise. This as close to science social media as I get.
I'm bumping this to my main feed, because I think a lot of people might be interested in this. I used to think that Howard Terminal would be a pitcher's park because of the west coast marine layer, but I'm sorry to report, @newballpark, that the marine layer is a myth. https://t.co/kIA7zxhw31— Ken Arneson (@kenarneson) January 21, 2022
Food for thought:
Let’s end the lockout. Let them play.
