Cub Tracks’ working title

It’s my turn to fill in for Duane on Cub Tracks. Here’s your thinner-than-usual Sunday edition!

Logan Whatley of Cubbies Crib thinks the Cubs should pursue Clayton Kershaw on a short-term contract.

Russell Dorsey, who is leaving the Sun-Times at the end of the month, lists a few relievers he thinks the Cubs should look at once the lockout is over.

From Dan Cichalski at MLB.com, here’s a detailed guide to Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs. (I’ve been there, it’s worth the trip, and especially if the MLB lockout extends through the scheduled start of the season.)

Here’s how that ballpark looked on Friday, though:

This tweet at 7:45am ET on Friday, January 21, 2022 is for @Pelicanbaseball.

Good morning! pic.twitter.com/2D7I0pJxRo — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) January 21, 2022

Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat spoke to Tallahassee native and offseason resident David Ross, who is in “Dad mode” during the offseason, even while preparing for 2022.

Bill Chuck presents a fun baseball quiz with Cubs questions, as well as general baseball questions.

News from the Cubs farm system:

The Cubs are reportedly hiring Edgar Pérez as a minor league manager. He was a Red Sox Player Personnel Crosschecker after years as a scout. Pérez recently served as bench coach for los Criollos de Caguas who just won the championship along with Nelson Velazquez and Luis Vazquez. https://t.co/rJrreQMeAT — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) January 21, 2022

Some video of a recent Cubs international signee:

Josefrailin Alcantara, recently signed during the international free-agency by the #Cubs has some serious left-handed power pic.twitter.com/0iL6ZBRaYi — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) January 22, 2022

And more video, this one of top prospect Cristian Hernandez, who now ranks 81st in Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects despite having not played a single game stateside:

#cubs Cristian Hernandez taking BP. Well balanced with smooth mechanics. pic.twitter.com/tsbnY16YDy — John Antonoff (@baseballinfocus) January 21, 2022

More prospect video, this time Owen Caissie!

More Caissie:

And even more prospects, this time pitching:

Kohl Franklin:

A bit of fun featuring prospect Kevin Alcántara and a bird:

#cubs Kevin Alcántara chased off by bird who just wanted the ball more. No glove, no dove. pic.twitter.com/NeZd0P3ror — John Antonoff (@baseballinfocus) January 21, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Dick Burwell, Joe Amalfitano, Don Nottebart, Jeff Samardzija

Today’s food for thought is a question:

What fictional death affected you the most? — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) January 19, 2022

For me I’d have to say Mr. Spock in Star Trek II. (Although, he eventually did come back to life.)

Enjoy your Sunday. It’s fewer than five weeks until the first scheduled Spring Training game. Hoping it happens as scheduled.