Cub Tracks’ lucky rabbit’s foot

It’s going to be a big day... or perhaps a not-so-big day for the 2022 Hall of Fame candidates. Later today (Tuesday, January 25) the tallied votes will be revealed, and we will find out who (if anyone) has made it into this year’s class of the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame.

This is Cubs-worthy primarily because it’s Sammy Sosa’s final year on the ballot and it seems distinctly unlikely he’s going to make the cut (though he can still be elected later by the Eras Committee).

Based on the collected public ballots (which you can track here), with under 50% of known votes there are three candidates with a solid shot at getting in this year. First ballot contender, David Ortiz; superstar slugger Barry Bonds; and pitcher Roger Clemens. This is by no means a sure-bet list of who will gain entry, but those are the three players currently trending over 75%. We’ll know for sure by tonight!

Congratulations to Louie Eljaua, Cubs’ VP of International Scouting, who was honored as the 2021 International Scout of the Year this past weekend!



Several former players were thinking back on the 2015 passing of Ernie Banks.

Seven years ago we lost a legend, Mr. Cub. Gone but never forgotten. Remember his greatness, remember his kindness, and remember his smile! #14 pic.twitter.com/vbBKDYsfwb — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) January 23, 2022

OTD in 2015, the baseball world in mourning the death of the great Ernie banks! Mr. Cub began his Hall of Fame career w/the KC Monarchs & was signed & managed by Buck O’Neil. His legacy plays on at the NLBM! @Cubs @Royals @MLB @MLBPA @NLBMuseumKC @MLBNetworkRadio @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/Z2RNCnT0JI — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) January 24, 2022

Hey-hey! Jack Brickhouse was born 106 years ago today!



The legendary @Cubs and @whitesox broadcaster was honored as the 1983 Frick Award winner.https://t.co/Hl6P84ZKOY pic.twitter.com/UvC16I45wm — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 24, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Jimmy Adair, Mel Roach, Jose Macias, Dan Serafini

