Outside The Confines: He’s Hall of Famous

The Hall of Fame votes have been tallied, the numbers are in, and there will be one man and one man only going into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown this year from the BBWAA election, and that man is David Ortiz.

Ortiz, who has a slew of accolades to his name (three World Series rings, 10 All-Star appearances, seven Silver Sluggers, a WS MVP title, and even a Home Run Derby win) had the numbers and checked the boxes for the BBWAA members who were, well, checking boxes.

The DH position is a notoriously difficult category for players hoping to enter the Hall, and is, in fact, the most lightly populated position, as Ortiz becomes only the third DH to enter (Harold Baines and Edgar Martinez are the other two). Matt Bonesteel over at The Washington Post actually wrote an article wondering whether or not Ortiz would be the last DH to get entry.

No other candidate surpassed 75 percent of the vote, including Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, who seemed like they might have a shot at entry on their final year on the ballot. Ortiz will join Buck O’Neil, Bud Fowler, Minnie Miñoso, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, and Tony Oliva as inductees this summer; those six were elected by various veterans committees.

Let’s start off today’s links by looking at the Hall of Fame content first.

Ortiz shared his feelings on being inducted by himself:

Asked David Ortiz if he believes Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens belong in the Hall of Fame: “Not having them join me is hard for me to believe, to be honest with you.” He added, “These guys, I did not even compare myself with them.” — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) January 26, 2022

Now on to the non-HoF stories.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.