BCB After Dark: Who’s second-best?

Yesterday I asked you if you thought that Cubs outfielder Ian Happ should give up switch-hitting and just hit from the left side only. By a pretty strong margin of 72 percent to 28 percent, you think Happ should just forget about switch-hitting.

There’s still a lockout, but at least there is “progress” in the talks.

Tonight we have a treat in a jazz concert by pianist Jon Batiste on NPR’s “Jazz Night in America” from 2020. Most of you know Batiste primarily as the bandleader on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” but of course, he’s also a first-rate New Orleans jazz piano performer and band leader. He’s only 35 years old and already he has an Oscar and he’s likely to win his first Grammy this year as he’s been nominated 11 times.

Tonight you’re going to help me with my job. As you probably know, every year I do a ranking of the Top 20 Cubs prospects and I’m working on the 2022 edition right now.

This year has been especially difficult to rank the Cubs prospects because the system doesn’t have many elite prospects but it is swimming in very good ones. Basically, numbers two through ten on my list are practically interchangeable. At least they are in my mind.

But because I’m stuck for a topic tonight, I’m going to ask you who is the second-best prospect in the Cubs system. I’ve already made my choice and I’ll reveal it soon, but I’m asking for your opinion. I want to know what you think. Who knows? Maybe I’ll change my mind between now and when we publish. (I hope not.)

As far as who the number-one prospect, is, I’m not going to spoil it by telling you. But I’m pretty sure you already know who it is. He’s clearly the best prospect in the Cubs system at the moment and he’s not far away from the majors. Anyone who follows prospects knows who it is already. For me to pick one of these players as number one would be me being stupid for the sake of being contrarian.

So who is the second-best prospect in the Cubs system? Here’s a list of plausible candidates. I didn’t consider all of them for the number two slot, but they’re all players whom someone might reasonably say could be the second- best prospect in the Cubs system.

Poll Who is the 2nd-best prospect in the Cubs system? Kevin Alcantara

Owen Caissie

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cristian Hernandez

DJ Herz

Caleb Killian

Brailyn Marquez

Reginald Preciado

James Triantos

Jordan Wicks

