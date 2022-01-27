Cub Tracks’ votes are counted

Before we jump into the rest of Cub Tracks I wanted to take a moment to share a more personal link. As you know, our fellow writer Duane Pesice who normally runs this column has been sidelined due to illness. His friends have been helping take care of his feline companions while he’s away, but they’ve set up a GoFundMe to help mitigate the costs of their care in Duane’s absence. Please consider donating something if you would like, I know it would mean a lot to Duane, and to us at BCB. Thanks!

Obviously, the big news of the week has been the Hall of Fame and its myriad voting problems, with many detractors arguing that it seems ludicrous to leave out some of the greatest players of the game (in most cases they are arguing specifically about Pete Rose and Barry Bonds) and that without those players the Hall of Fame is not truly complete.

I won’t take a side on this, as there are plenty of valid reasons both for and against leaving out certain players, but as we’ll see in the links below this discussion has certainly touched the legacy of former Cub Sammy Sosa and others of his home run era.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on in Cubs-themed news, kicking it off with some tweets.

We start social links with a sad note, that co-host of UK Cubs Fans, Joe Francis, has passed away. He is remembered beautifully in this thread, and there’s also information for UK Cubs fans who want to attend a memorial, as well as a GoFundMe page.

Hi everyone, Mike here.



It is with great sadness and regret that I am posting this message.



Unfortunately on New Year's Day, our friend and UK Cubs co-host Joe Francis passed away. — UK Cubs Fans (@ChicagoCubs_UK) January 26, 2022

The Cubs unveiled some changes to their ops and scouting departments this week.

Cubs announce changes in baseball ops and scouting departments. Of particular note: Matt Dorey promoted to VP, player personnel. Jared Banner promoted to VP, player development (Dorey’s prior role). pic.twitter.com/lPdJRxxz0O — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) January 25, 2022

Congratulations to Bobby Filotei, the recipient of the 2021 #Cubs Stan Zielinski Scout of the Year Award! pic.twitter.com/AjrftxiVMi — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 25, 2022

Welcome to Cooperstown, Big Papi! pic.twitter.com/NwKj6Wyoe5 — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) January 25, 2022

Last night former Cub Kyle Schwarber got his number retired at Middletown High School.



He was named the Greater Miami Conference co-baseball player of the year his senior season in 2011 & batted .430 with 13 home runs, six doubles, & 13 stolen bases.



Congrats @kschwarb12! pic.twitter.com/65QY7zuNCT — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) January 22, 2022

Ian Happ’s opinion on Hall of Fame voting is a solid segue into our links:

What if players that got 10+ years of MLB service time also got to vote for HoF? — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) January 26, 2022

Cubs Birthdays: Jessie Hollins; Bob Borkowski; Bob Barrett; and Otis Clymer.

