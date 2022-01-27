Former Cubs player and coach Gene Clines has passed away

Gene Clines was an outfielder for the Cubs from 1977-79, and also played for the Pirates, Mets and Rangers, notably for the Pirates’ 1971 World Series champions.

Clines has passed away. He was 75 years old:

Former Pirate Gene Clines passed away at 75. Here’s a statement from Bucs president Travis Williams. pic.twitter.com/k0H9hQiT6F — Jake Crouse (@JakeCrouseMLB) January 27, 2022

The Cubs acquired Clines from the Rangers February 15, 1977 as the player to be named later in an earlier deal that had sent reliever Darold Knowles to Texas. He played all three outfield positions for the Cubs and in 1977 had a good year, batting .293/.358/.397 with 12 doubles in 101 games. Early in the 1979 season Clines retired as a player and became the Cubs’ first base coach. He remained on the Cubs coaching staff through 1981, then worked in various positions in the Astros, Brewers, Mariners and Giants organizations before returning to the Cubs as first-base coach in 2003. He remained on the Cubs coaching staff through 2006, serving as batting coach in 2005 and 2006. Later he worked in the Dodgers organization.

I remember Clines well as a spare-part outfielder who did well off the bench. My sincere condolences to Clines’ family and friends.