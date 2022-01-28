 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Friday On My Mind

A lot of talk about collective bargaining talks. A lot of talk about the Hall of Fame. Some talk about the minor leagues and other baseball news.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers - June 30, 2004 Photo by Jon Soohoo/Getty Images

Good morning, I guess. We can all spend the day complaining about the new comment system or we can spend the day complaining about the collective bargaining talks. Either way, it’s going to be a bitter Friday.

Let’s all have a good day today in spite of everything. End the lockout, owners.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...