 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks gets down to business

Cubs news from the front office and the CBA talks.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday is my day to pinch-hit for the ill Duane. As is the case with many pinch-hitting situations, I’m really not up to Duane’s standards. If I was, I’d be starting instead of on the bench. So please bear with me.

Also, please get well soon, Duane. We miss you around here.

Carlos Garcia, a left-hander from Cuba, pitched for the Cubs in the Dominican Summer League in 2021.

  • Some nice pictures of minor leaguers.

Food for thought:

  • Dionne Warwick is having a “moment” right now, thanks in part to her funny and sunny persona on social media. But it’s also a sign that more people are discovering (or re-discovering) her music. This video demonstrates why the Burt Bacharach and Hal David song “Promises, Promises” may be the most-difficult pop song ever written. And of course, it shows how Dionne Warwick absolutely nails it. As my wife said, “Duh. She’s Dionne Warwick. Of course she did.”

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...