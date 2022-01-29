Cub Tracks gets down to business

Saturday is my day to pinch-hit for the ill Duane. As is the case with many pinch-hitting situations, I’m really not up to Duane’s standards. If I was, I’d be starting instead of on the bench. So please bear with me.

Also, please get well soon, Duane. We miss you around here.

Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma look at what’s at stake for the Cubs in the current collective bargaining talks. (The Athletic sub. req.) This article focuses on how certain CBA areas of disagreement get settled will impact on what the Cubs do this upcoming season and in the years ahead.

I don’t normally link to podcasts, but Geoff Pontes and Kyle Glaser use the Baseball America podcast to take a look at the Cubs’ farm system and BA’s Top 10 Cubs prospects. I believe anyone can listen to this.

As a bonus, they tweeted out some video of Cristian Hernandez taking batting practice.

️: Cristian Hernandez established himself as arguably the top player in the 2020-21 international signing class.



Set to make his U.S. debut this year, how much can he help the @Cubs organization?https://t.co/1l13mYEPWs pic.twitter.com/5ONeti1mRD — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 28, 2022

Assuming the Cubs don’t sign Carlos Correa (which is likely), Brett Taylor suggests the Cubs take a look at shortstops Jonathan Villar and Jose Iglesias.

The Cubs have promoted Matt Dorey to vice president of player personnel.

The Cubs announced some other front office moves, as Jared Banner moves into Dorey’s old position as VP for player development. There are several other moves reported in that article, including former Cub Danny Hultzen being promoted to Major League Pitching Strategist.

Excited to share that I’ve accepted the opportunity to serve as the Minor League Infield Coordinator for the Chicago @Cubs. I’m very proud to be joining such a great organization, and excited to work collaboratively within player development to build baseball’s best infielders! pic.twitter.com/0g5Y8dp5xS — Ryan Serena (@Ryan_Serena4) January 28, 2022

Former Cubs assistant amateur scouting director, Lukas McKnight, has joined the Cleveland Guardians front office as Senior Scout of Player Acquisitions. McKnight was out of baseball in 2021 after spending the previous 21 seasons in the Cubs org as a player, scout and executive. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) January 28, 2022

Four @MiLB pitchers have each received a 60-game suspension without pay following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. pic.twitter.com/smaAD4VgiC — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 28, 2022

Carlos Garcia, a left-hander from Cuba, pitched for the Cubs in the Dominican Summer League in 2021.

Some nice pictures of minor leaguers.

So exciting to see all the talented position players in the Cubs system (and this barely scratches the surface of how many there are!) @jgnwogu42 @ehowardIV Cristian Hernandez @ReginaldPrecia4 and Kevin Made #Cubs #CubsProspects #baseball #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/aNJyKX4HH4 — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 27, 2022

Food for thought:

