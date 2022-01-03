Outside The Confines: Enter 2022

Happy new year, one and all! 2022 is here and with it a whole 365 days of opportunities. That’s 12 months of new baseball stories, a full (we hope) season of any single team being able to take home a championship. A new year for heroes and highlights.

The tension between MLB and MLBPA continues, though now that the holidays are over we may begin to hear more rumors, see some more discussion between the two sides. As January progresses we can hope to see a little more movement, and perhaps by February we can start to look forward to the possibility of spring training.

But right now, anything and everything is possible. We’re not making resolutions here at Outside The Confines, but if you’re a resolution fan, we’d love to hear yours.

Most writers are still in the lovely lull of the holidays, but we rounded out this first post of the new year with some great content from throughout 2021.

After a 0.00 ERA at the U16 level, Genevieve Beacom has signed with Peter Moylan's Melbourne Aces for the upcoming season!



She would become the first female to pitch in the top-tier Australian Baseball League pic.twitter.com/MtHKrtgVzM — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) January 2, 2022

Yankees were 'embarrassed' by Staten Island team's Pizza Rat promotion https://t.co/cAk4PvQtoI pic.twitter.com/2VctbBxmqF — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 1, 2022

Since it’s a fairly quiet week for content, I put out a call on Twitter to see what my fellow baseball writers considered to be the best pieces they wrote and read in 2021, and these were the responses I got.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.