Outside The Confines: Enter 2022

New year, same lockout.

By Ashley MacLennan

Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Celebration Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/ Getty Images

Happy new year, one and all! 2022 is here and with it a whole 365 days of opportunities. That’s 12 months of new baseball stories, a full (we hope) season of any single team being able to take home a championship. A new year for heroes and highlights.

The tension between MLB and MLBPA continues, though now that the holidays are over we may begin to hear more rumors, see some more discussion between the two sides. As January progresses we can hope to see a little more movement, and perhaps by February we can start to look forward to the possibility of spring training.

But right now, anything and everything is possible. We’re not making resolutions here at Outside The Confines, but if you’re a resolution fan, we’d love to hear yours.

Most writers are still in the lovely lull of the holidays, but we rounded out this first post of the new year with some great content from throughout 2021.

Since it’s a fairly quiet week for content, I put out a call on Twitter to see what my fellow baseball writers considered to be the best pieces they wrote and read in 2021, and these were the responses I got.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

