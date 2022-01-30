Cub Tracks’ this and that

It’s my turn to fill in for Duane on Cub Tracks. I can report to you that he’s improving and hopes to be home later this week. Will keep you posted.

Another recent Cubs coaching hire:

Excited to finally announce that I've accept the role of Development Coach for my hometown team, Chicago Cubs. Have a lot of people to thank for helping me on this journey and to be in this position. Can't wait to get goin'! #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/dOhfaBfEhT — Walker Gentz (@WGentz) January 29, 2022

From a current Cub and about a former Cub:

“Just hit a groundball to the left side. It’s not hard to beat the shift” https://t.co/AJeNfxjkL7 — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) January 28, 2022

Wrigley on a snowy night last week:

The Wrigley Field scoreboard in the distance on a snowy night in Lakeview, Chicago. @Cubs @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/E9PfZk6HSI — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 28, 2022

A bit of sad news:

The Hall of Fame remembers former @Cubs, @Orioles and @Phillies catcher Vic Roznovsky, who passed away Jan. 18. pic.twitter.com/m1otRFWuqu — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 29, 2022

Vic Roznovsky played in 106 games for the Cubs as a backup catcher in 1964 and 1965.

Cubs birthdays: Vin Campbell (one game for the 1908 WS champs!), Davey Johnson (yes, a Cub briefly in 1978!), Brailyn Marquez

Food for thought:

