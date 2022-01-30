Cub Tracks’ this and that

It’s my turn to fill in for Duane on Cub Tracks. I can report to you that he’s improving and hopes to be home later this week. Will keep you posted.
- Alexander Patt at Cubbies Crib says the Cubs are overdue to host the All-Star Game. He’s right — it’s now been almost 32 years — but there doesn’t seem to be much movement in the direction of an ASG at Wrigley.
- We noted this passing last week in Cub Tracks, but Bob Goldsborough has another obit for Pat Brickhouse, widow of the late Cubs broadcaster Jack Brickhouse. Goldsborough writes that Pat was the driving force behind the statue of Jack that’s on Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago.
- Russell Dorsey, who’s leaving the Sun-Times soon, asks a couple of questions the Cubs will need to answer after the lockout ends, including whether David Ross will get a contract extension.
- Also at Cubbies Crib, Jake Meisner ranks his three worst Cubs trades of the last 50 years. (With a note from me that the Cubs don’t win the NL East in 1989 without Mitch Williams, though in the end that was a bad trade for the Cubs.)
- Check out a Frank the Tank swing:
Some footage shot yesterday of #Cubs 1B #FrankSchwindel for @EDPHitting! #FrankTheTank pic.twitter.com/jFEOw6IgGh— Andrew Mordzynski (@amordzynski) January 28, 2022
- Another recent Cubs coaching hire:
Excited to finally announce that I've accept the role of Development Coach for my hometown team, Chicago Cubs. Have a lot of people to thank for helping me on this journey and to be in this position. Can't wait to get goin'! #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/dOhfaBfEhT— Walker Gentz (@WGentz) January 29, 2022
- From a current Cub and about a former Cub:
“Just hit a groundball to the left side. It’s not hard to beat the shift” https://t.co/AJeNfxjkL7— Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) January 28, 2022
- Wrigley on a snowy night last week:
The Wrigley Field scoreboard in the distance on a snowy night in Lakeview, Chicago. @Cubs @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/E9PfZk6HSI— Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 28, 2022
- A bit of sad news:
The Hall of Fame remembers former @Cubs, @Orioles and @Phillies catcher Vic Roznovsky, who passed away Jan. 18. pic.twitter.com/m1otRFWuqu— National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 29, 2022
Vic Roznovsky played in 106 games for the Cubs as a backup catcher in 1964 and 1965.
Cubs birthdays: Vin Campbell (one game for the 1908 WS champs!), Davey Johnson (yes, a Cub briefly in 1978!), Brailyn Marquez
Food for thought:
Change of space: Toyota is working with Japan's space agency on a vehicle to explore the lunar surface, with ambitions to help people live on the moon by 2040 and then go live on Mars. https://t.co/LfPrDrGrc3 #odd— AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) January 28, 2022
- Persistence pays off:
N.C. woman uses same lottery numbers for 16 years, wins $264,419 https://t.co/PFLEvoHdCe— Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) January 28, 2022
Loading comments...