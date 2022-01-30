The Cubs are putting the Ron Santo and Billy Williams statues in storage

The Chicago Cubs made the following announcement Sunday:

Cubs say the Billy Williams and Ron Santo statues will be removed from their current locations at corner of Sheffield & Addison and will be taken to temp storage in Comstock Park, MI



Cubs say more details on when statues will be returned to Wrigley will be provided at later date — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) January 30, 2022

The corner of Addison & Sheffield is where the team’s new sports book is going to be constructed. Last August, the Chicago City Council approved plans for pro sports teams, including the Cubs, to have sports books in their ballparks, stadiums and arenas.

A rendering of a possible future sports book was released at that time, and it’s right at that corner:

This is very similar to a rendering that was released by the Cubs back in 2013, showing a structure on that corner:

Back then, that structure was proposed for retail and/or restaurant space. There will likely be restaurant space in the Cubs’ sports book, as previously stated by Tom Ricketts.

From the August article linked above, here’s the proposed construction time frame:

The team said last fall it aimed to open the sportsbook by the end of 2022, though the timeline hinges on winning the necessary approvals. The facility would take roughly a year to build, according to a team spokesman.

Obviously, construction hasn’t begun yet, but the removal of the statues likely is the first step.

I would guess the statues will eventually be relocated to somewhere near Gallagher Way, or close to where Ernie Banks’ statue is now. There’s also going to be a statue of Fergie Jenkins added sometime in 2022:

On the 50th anniversary of Fergie Jenkins’ 20th win in his Cy Young season, we are excited to share a rendering of his statue that will be installed during the 2022 season at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/CKS77EzGyn — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 20, 2021

As always, we await developments.