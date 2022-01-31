Outside The Confines: Where did January go?

Friends, I don’t know how to tell you this, but today is the last day of January. That’s right, somehow an entire month of this new year has vanished before our very eyes, and what did we do with it? (I obviously can’t speak for you, perhaps you were very productive and stuck with a New Year New You mentality successfully. If so, congrats!)

What we certainly have not seen is any kind of productive movement with the MLB lockout, and with owners implying they have no problem starting the season late, and February just around the corner, it’s time to wonder: should we start worrying?

I have a shirt I got from RotoWear a while ago that says “It’s not the new year until pitchers and catchers report” which is a sentiment that feels very true to me, but at this rate, the normal mid-February arrival at spring training facilities seems very unlikely to happen. And it’s hard to get excited about truck day coming up when there will be no players in Florida and Arizona to get warmed up for the season.

So, here it is, almost February, and while we don’t know when the next meeting between the owners and the MLBPA will be, we know there’s still considerable distance between the two sides. I suppose we’ll need to wait a little longer for the new year to arrive.

A new era. A new look. pic.twitter.com/8EqZFpLpD6 — Sugar Land Space Cowboys (@SLSpaceCowboys) January 29, 2022

Former Mets pitcher Jeff Innis has passed away at 59.

We lost one of the good guys today. Jeff Innis passed away after a long battle with cancer. https://t.co/xQDczuyEpb — Jay Horwitz (@Jay_HorwitzPR) January 30, 2022

This Brian Bannister thread about David Ortiz is a must-read.

Congrats @davidortiz on your election to Cooperstown!



Here's my favorite Big Papi story: — Brian Bannister (@RealBanny) January 29, 2022

Considering the current weather in much of the country, this comic feels very fitting.

"Snow, snow, snow! I wish it was summer... I miss the baseball season... I miss standing out here on the pitcher's mound with the excitement of the game all around me." ~ Charlie Brown (Classic Peanuts - January 30, 1966) pic.twitter.com/eEaAJavmxu — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) January 30, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.