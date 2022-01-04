Cub Tracks’ more scrying in baseball

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I’m not going to say that we won’t have jokes in this space ever again, because I love jokes and honestly, things in baseball are taken entirely too seriously because of all of that money . And then there’s the money . But for the time being I’m going to be exploring the possibilities of ideas about changing the game itself, in between bouts of Manfred-bashing. This will likely be a little bit non-Cub and outside my lane sometimes, but I don’t mind if you don’t. And, since it’s likely to remain disjointed, I don’t really think it’s a subject for a side snide article... yet. But we have little in the way of news expected or forthcoming (see below item about the progress of negotiations), so this’ll do for now.

Anyway, let’s look at some thoughts about the relative height of the pitchers’ mound today. Enjoy.

Lower the pitchers’ mound? Not so fast, says Ray Glier. “When you pay to see a baseball game, you’re paying for action,” he begins, speaking my language.

“Looking back on 1969, not only did they lower the mound, they made other changes, like making the strike zone smaller,” Dr. Glenn Fleisig says. “In retrospect of 50 years, making the strike zone smaller had a bigger effect on the offense going up than lowering the mound.”

Collective hmm. Eduardo Perez counters:

“The hitters don’t care about velocity. They’ve proven they can turn on 100 miles per hour, but if you flatten the mound from 10 inches to 6 inches it is going to be a significant difference as far as angle of the ball coming to the hitter,” Perez says. This is why teams seek tall pitchers — because they have more angle to the plate. Lowering the mound won’t help shorten games. There will be more hits and records broken.”

George Resor measured the results of the change in height. Tell us your thoughts, if you like.

In December 1941, the Cubs had lights all ready to be put in at Wrigley Field, then on December 7th Pearl Harbor happened.



Rather than installing the lights, the #Cubs donated them to a shipyard instead.



Lights wouldn’t go into Wrigley for another 47 years (1988). pic.twitter.com/OBJspoUcZZ — MLB Cathedrals ⚾️ (@MLBcathedrals) January 1, 2022

Let’s hope for good things for Brad Wieck, who had a second heart ablation procedure last year. He’s a good bullpen arm but firstly he’s a fellow human.

Feeling really good man!!! Can’t freakin wait — Brad Wieck (@WieckBrad) January 2, 2022

The Bain Campaign is back with a New (Year's) episode.

If you haven't added them to your podcast playlist, you're missing out on great #Cubs content! Plus our friends at @obvious_shirts support the trio!@mbain_38 @TurnAPairChris @cubprospects

LISTEN ➡️ https://t.co/B13FnaUQyH pic.twitter.com/sks5hdFL6w — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) January 3, 2022

I pray that AB gets the proper help he needs. He’s a legend on the field. This life can take a toll on your mental health if you don’t address it properly. Truly hoping he heals and finds the light in the darkness! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 2, 2022

