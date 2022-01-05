Baseball history unpacked, January 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Bob Caruthers, Bill Dahlen, Zaza Harvey, Chuck Wortman, Riggs Stephenson, Daryl Robertson, Bob Dernier, Henry Cotto, Danny Jackson, Jeff Fassero, Chris Nabholz, Ramon Tatis, Ruben Quevedo.

Today in world history:

1463 - French poet Francois Villon banished from Paris. He was later pardoned.

- French poet Francois Villon banished from Paris. He was later pardoned. 1709 - The Great Frost begins during the night, a sudden cold snap that remains Europe’s coldest ever winter. Thousands are killed across the continent and crops fail in France.

- The Great Frost begins during the night, a sudden cold snap that remains Europe’s coldest ever winter. Thousands are killed across the continent and crops fail in France. 1781 - British naval expedition led by Benedict Arnold burns Richmond, Virginia.

- British naval expedition led by Benedict Arnold burns Richmond, Virginia. 1834 - Kiowa Indians record this as the night the stars fell.

- Kiowa Indians record this as the night the stars fell. 1896 - ”Die Presse” newspaper (Germany) publicly announces Wilhelm Röntgen’s discovery of X-rays and their potential for new methods of medical diagnoses in a front-page article.

- ”Die Presse” newspaper (Germany) publicly announces Wilhelm Röntgen’s discovery of X-rays and their potential for new methods of medical diagnoses in a front-page article. 1914 - Industrialist Henry Ford announces his $5 minimum per-day wage, doubled most workers pay from $2.40/9-hr day to $5.00/8-hr day.

- Industrialist Henry Ford announces his $5 minimum per-day wage, doubled most workers pay from $2.40/9-hr day to $5.00/8-hr day. 1934 - National & American baseball leagues select a uniform ball.

- National & American baseball leagues select a uniform ball. 1959 - ”Bozo the Clown” live children’s show premieres on TV.

- ”Bozo the Clown” live children’s show premieres on TV. 1971 - Globetrotters lose 100-99 to NJ Reds, ending 2,495-game winning streak.

