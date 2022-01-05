 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Don’t ash me why

New, 2 comments

An update on the lockout, or the lack thereof. A shakeup in the trading card business is good news for collectors. The ash bat is going extinct. News from around the league.

By Josh Timmers

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tom Ventura makes baseball bats at the business he and his father, Mike, own in Biddeford. The proc Photo by John Ewing/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Things around here are so slow that had Frank Thomas posted an article about testosterone boosters, I might have actually considered linking to it.

And that’s it for today. End the lockout.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...