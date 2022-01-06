Cub Tracks’ frenzy zone

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

In Tuesday’s episode, we looked at the results of the changes MLB wrought upon the mound and strike zone as a result of the 1968 season, when Bob Gibson ruled the baseball universe. It’s said to have expanded about 10% since then, mostly lower and widening slightly on both sides, depending on the frame.

The wisdom from that brief investigation revealed something that I bet the Umpire’s Association knows by heart — the strike zone is the heart of the game. The shrinking of the zone has caused more change than anything else.

When’s the last time you saw a pitch at the letters called a strike? The umpires control the game, and it’s been out of hand for quite some time.

Here’s MLB’s official word. Eno Sarris at Fangraphs has other ideas. The problem is that “nobody wants to go on record about the strike zone”. Sarris’ article dates from 2017. Greg Hardwig of the Naples Daily News has new data from the minors. Craig Edwards had thoughts about how to improve the game, and the strike zone was one of the moves. And more by Edwards. And Jon Roegele.

Robot umps might help, but they need to be programmed. How does one program pitch framing? What kinda fuzzy logic would THAT take? The same kind that keeps the likes of Angel Hernandez working?

We’ll dive back down the rabbit hole over the weekend.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

Chad Noble, formerly the Cubs' bullpen catcher, will join the Pirates as a catching coordinator, per sources. That's a position John Baker said in November the Pirates were looking to add. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) January 5, 2022

Ed Blankmeyer spent 24 seasons as St. John’s University’s head baseball coach before joining the Mets before the 2020 season. He managed the Brooklyn Cyclones in 2021. The Cubs are bringing in an experienced and respected baseball coach. https://t.co/bSEgXVyzlv — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) January 4, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Clyde Beck, Lee Walls. Also notable: Early Wynn HOF.

Food for Thought:

Get out your diaries, space nerds. https://t.co/qcvgnCJX6S — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 5, 2022

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.