Baseball history unpacked, January 7

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Dad Clarke, Kitty Bransfield, Al Todd, Alvin Dark, Dick Calmus, Doug Capilla, Alfonso Soriano, Jon Lester*. Also notable: Johnny Mize HOF.

Today in world history:

1610 - Galileo Galilei discovers the first three moons of Jupiter: Io, Europa & Ganymede.

1714 - Typewriter patented by Englishman Henry Mill (built years later).

1790 - French Revolution: A major riot breaks out in Versailles as people demand lower bread prices.

1830 - First US railroad station opens in Baltimore.

1890 - African American inventor William Purvis receives a patent for the fountain pen.

1927 - Harlem Globetrotters play their 1st game in Hinckley, Illinois.

1958 - Gibson issued US patent for the Flying V Guitar.

1970 - Farmers sue Max Yasgur for $35,000 in damages caused by "Woodstock Festival".

1999 - President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial begins in the US Senate.

2021 - US Congress completes the ceremonial certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory late in the night after an earlier breach of the Capitol.

