Who would you pick to be the next MLB commissioner?

Let’s say Rob Manfred resigned as MLB Commissioner today, or was otherwise removed from the office.

Yes, I know. A dream come true.

Obviously, this is not gonna happen. But let’s say it did.

That’s the premise behind this question I found on Twitter:

If you could pick anyone to be the next MLB commissioner, who would you choose? — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 6, 2022

There are quite a few replies to that tweet, some serious, most not. Among the serious suggestions: Doug Glanville, Bob Kendrick (the head of the Negro Leagues Museum, if you are not familiar with him), Mike Scioscia and Cal Ripken Jr.

Some of my SB Nation colleagues and I discussed this last night and came up with some other ideas: Kim Ng (now there would be a great thing for baseball, a woman in charge), Ken Rosenthal and Scott Boras.

You know, Boras isn’t as bad an idea as you might think. He’s certainly familiar with owners and management and at least has to understand their point of view. He’s obviously popular with players. I certainly wouldn’t pick him, though.

Rosenthal is a bad idea. As well-respected as Rosenthal is, he’s a reporter. The job is essentially being the CEO of an $11 billion business. Those are different skillsets. And please don’t say Bob Costas, either. Same skillset, essentially. Plus, Costas turns 70 this year. The sport needs someone younger.

The person I’d pick is Theo Epstein, who is already working in the Commissioner’s office as a sort of “special assistant,” currently in charge of working out some potential changes in the game that would help improve pace of play.

Theo spent nearly 20 years as a baseball executive, as you surely know. He’s well-versed in things from the management side. I think accepting his current position indicates that he understands the game has to change in order to stay relevant to younger people. He’s likely respected by players.

Plus...

Theo Epstein (and front office staff) is in the front row of the Wrigley bleachers in a fake mustache.#Cubs 2016. pic.twitter.com/AnZpHiAtWu — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) September 16, 2016

President of the Chicago Cubs with his cover blown.

Theo Epstein incognito in the bleachers: https://t.co/1KyjDyxrIN pic.twitter.com/5vND2xNuY6 — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) September 16, 2016

Yes, I’m being silly here, but so was Theo. Give the guy credit for this.

Seriously, I think Theo, who turned 48 last week, would be a fantastic Commissioner.

What say you?