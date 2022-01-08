Cub Tracks’ tardigrade A

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I’m not sure there’s much more to be said right now about changing the strike zone or lowering the mound. We’re not going to have robot umps any time soon, and I’m convinced that the umpires are going to continue to try to run the game from behind the plate, while players and owners are pulling in different directions.

It’s a sad state of affairs. There are rumors of talks starting up again, but the when is nebulous and the outcome is far from certain. Ownership has already said that it won’t negotiate any of the things the players want.

Casual fans are already drifting away. There’s more juice in following the NBA, NHL, or NFL right now. Hell, writers are drifting away. It’s hard to keep interested when I don’t think there’s going to be a season. I’ve thought this for a very long time, and I see nothing to change my mind. I’m not alone, at least on this point. The ledge has permanent residents these days.

“We had brought to them our three major points from years ago. Talking like 2-3 years ago. Three major points being competitive balance, service time manipulation, and player compensation – when players are going to get paid and how. And to each point, they pretty much just said, no, we’re not going to budge or adjust on that. We’ve brought them countless different ways to adjust it, and we’ve given them reasons why it needs to be adjusted and why it benefits not only the players, but the ownership group to adjust these points. Again, they’ve pretty much just came out and said no. So that’s difficult to negotiate with and that’s not how negotiations go, especially when we’ve proven that it’s beneficial to not only us, but ownership, to adjust these in ways we’ve proposed. They’ve come back with nothing, so we’re at the point where we’re not going to keep throwing stuff out there against the wall. We’re going to wait for them to come to us with something, and they just haven’t done it yet.” — Whit Merrifield.

Excited to be singing The National Anthem for the Cubs spring training opening day on 2/26 and singing for the great Mr. Jim Allen and the Sloan corporation tailgate party!￼ @Cubs @SloanParkMesa @MLB #Cubs #MLB pic.twitter.com/XALM4bcxt8 — John Vincent (@JohnVincentLive) January 6, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Walker Cooper, Marv Rickert, Bruce Sutter HOF*, Geremi Gonzalez, James Russell.

“The business as usual is that when you have outliers in data you take them out.” Yet occasionally those outliers hold vital information.

