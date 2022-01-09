Cub Tracks’ out to launch

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Don’t know about you, but I’m prepared to watch a bunch of minor league ball if it be necessary, in order to get my baseball fix. Where I am, we get a lot of winter ball telecasts, too, and that helps. Sergio Alcántara is tearing up the Dominican Winter League, slashing .290/.419/.420. You can see his Friday walkoff home run below.

Alcántara is going to be challenged to make the roster, and he’s out of options. He’s going to need that bat. I’m sure he could make someone’s minor league team, but there’s no equal to the Major League game... if only Rob Manfred would stop trying to kill it. Oh I know he’s not solely responsible, but he’s the figurehead by his own design and therefore he can deal with the blame. Surely some of you feel the same way.

In the event that there is Major League Baseball, ESPN’s ‘Sunday night strategy’ will have a distinctly Cub flavor as Doug Glanville will be joining Jon Sciambi in the radio booth.

“It HAS to be better than an A-RodCast. So cringe,” the collective they interject. “ESPN proves how JLo one can go. But there’s more! Wait ‘til you read about Sinclair’s new thing. I’m going to have a vowel movement any time now. Can I buy a letter, Vanna?”

Sergio Alcántara ¡histórico tablazo! pic.twitter.com/J9WHXrYO5M — Tigres del Licey (@TigresdelLicey) January 8, 2022

Fourth shelf left side, more #Cubs minor league bobbles with lots of recent players including Jake, Zo, J-Hey, KB, Rizzo and more. Bobbles from @SBCubs, @Pelicanbaseball, and @smokiesbaseball #NationalBobbleheadDay pic.twitter.com/8M2A5VVnXc — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) January 8, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Joe Wallis, Ivan de Jesus.

