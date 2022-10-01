Cub Tracks rolls a five, or carry on my Heyward son

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs have a thank you message to fans mowed into the CF grass for the final homestand of the season. pic.twitter.com/wGu7aOiyoT— Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) September 30, 2022
One down, five to go. The Cubs handled the Reds with aplomb Friday afternoon and hope to do more of the same today. That’s five wins in a row for the beloved as they polish the rear view heading into what promises to be an interesting offseason.
Adrian Sampson has made the case for inclusion on next year’s roster, if not a place in the rotation. Drew Smyly will make his final arguments today.
Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and his defense didn’t rest. He’ll be on the dirt next year, one way or another.
To the best fans in baseball,— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 30, 2022
You make Wrigley Field the Friendly Confines. pic.twitter.com/Gtdr3boTXH
What a year for the Cubs farm system: pic.twitter.com/EGI6VqdYWp— Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) September 30, 2022
Michael Hermosillo cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday. The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, but he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers.@MyWebTimes pic.twitter.com/wySosIiTVR— Brian Hoxsey (@TT_BrianHoxsey) September 30, 2022
- Jared Wyllys (Forbes* {$}): Does Chicago Cubs’ strong finish mean they compete In 2023? “... the Cubs will carry over a lot of their talent from this season.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs have fun with Rizzo’s historic ‘managerial debut’. “‘Well, you managed the 61st home run for Aaron Judge. That’s a pretty good resumé.’”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Signing a superstar shortstop also answers the second base question. “That’s not a knock on Hoerner, but rather an acknowledgement that this team desperately needs to add some offensive firepower...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Carlos Correa is not being subtle about what he wants in Free Agency. “... he is only saying out loud the thing we all already know to be true about top free agents...”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Heyward says ‘I’ll rock that badge’ of maligned contract. “I think that’s probably the toughest thing I had along with just wanting to win for this fan base,” he said. More Heyward from Wittenmyer. Brett Taylor has some Heyward. Jordan Bastian joins the throng. Meghan Montemurro shows up. Maddie Lee closes things off.
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): For Wrigley Field beer vendors like David Comrov, the beat goes on. “I think,” Comrov likes to say, “it’s the only job where the harder you work, the less you make.”
- Alex Wilcox (Marquee Sports Network*): Inspirational baseball player Landis Sims visits Wrigley Field. “[Baseball is] a game of failure and I can relate that back to my every day life,” said Sims.
- Jewell Hillery (WGN9*): Cubs, fans honor female baseball legends, ‘League of their Own’ and their impact on the sport. “Several cast members of the 1992 film were on hand to celebrate the anniversary.”
- Jason Clayworth (Axios*): Iowa Cubs owner to extend $16K lease for Des Moines’ Principal Park. “It’s the equivalent of about $1.40 a seat for the 11,500-capacity city-owned stadium, team clubhouse, parking lots and surrounding grounds. The new lease will run until 2032.”
