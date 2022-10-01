Cub Tracks rolls a five, or carry on my Heyward son

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs have a thank you message to fans mowed into the CF grass for the final homestand of the season. pic.twitter.com/wGu7aOiyoT — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) September 30, 2022

One down, five to go. The Cubs handled the Reds with aplomb Friday afternoon and hope to do more of the same today. That’s five wins in a row for the beloved as they polish the rear view heading into what promises to be an interesting offseason.

Adrian Sampson has made the case for inclusion on next year’s roster, if not a place in the rotation. Drew Smyly will make his final arguments today.

Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and his defense didn’t rest. He’ll be on the dirt next year, one way or another.

You make Wrigley Field the Friendly Confines. pic.twitter.com/Gtdr3boTXH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 30, 2022

What a year for the Cubs farm system: pic.twitter.com/EGI6VqdYWp — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) September 30, 2022

Michael Hermosillo cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday. The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, but he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers.@MyWebTimes pic.twitter.com/wySosIiTVR — Brian Hoxsey (@TT_BrianHoxsey) September 30, 2022

