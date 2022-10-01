 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks rolls a five, or carry on my Heyward son

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. The Cubs cruised to their fifth in a row over the Happless Reds.

By Duane Pesice
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

One down, five to go. The Cubs handled the Reds with aplomb Friday afternoon and hope to do more of the same today. That’s five wins in a row for the beloved as they polish the rear view heading into what promises to be an interesting offseason.

Adrian Sampson has made the case for inclusion on next year’s roster, if not a place in the rotation. Drew Smyly will make his final arguments today.

Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and his defense didn’t rest. He’ll be on the dirt next year, one way or another.

Food for Thought:

