Baseball history unpacked, October 10

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1906 - In an all-Chicago World Series, Ed Reulbach’s no-hit bid is broken by Jiggs Donahue’s single in the seventh inning, but the Cubs beat the White Sox, 7-1. The next World Series one-hitter will come in 1945, by another Cubs pitcher, Claude Passeau. (1,2)
- 1945 - The Detroit Tigers score five runs in the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series, and rout the Cubs, 9-3, behind Hal Newhouser, who strikes out 10 to win the World Championship. The Cubs will not play another World Series game in the 20th century. (1,2)
- 2015 - The Cubs even their Division Series with a 6-3 win at St. Louis. The Cubs score five times against Jaime Garcia in the second, including back-to-back successful squeeze bunts. The Cardinals hit three homers, but they are all solo shots. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Mike Corcoran, Charlie Sprague, Ad Gumbert, Bill Moran, Bill Killefer, Mickey Kreitner, Bobby Tiefenauer, Roger Metzger, Rob Sperring, Ramon Martinez, Adrian Cardenas, Shelby Miller*.
Today in world history:
- 354 - Roman Emperor Constantius gives grand circus and theater shows to mark the 30th year of his reign as Caesar in Arles.
- 1575 - Battle of Dormans: Roman Catholic forces under Duke Henry of Guise defeated the Protestants, capturing Philippe de Mornay among others.
- 1846 - Neptune’s moon Triton discovered by William Lassell.
- 1871 - The Great Chicago Fire is finally extinguished after three days, leaving approximately 300 dead, 100,000 homeless, and costing $222 million in damage.
- 1921 - NFL Decatur Staleys become Chicago Staleys, win 14-10.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
