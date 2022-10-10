Baseball history unpacked, October 10

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Mike Corcoran, Charlie Sprague, Ad Gumbert, Bill Moran, Bill Killefer, Mickey Kreitner, Bobby Tiefenauer, Roger Metzger, Rob Sperring, Ramon Martinez, Adrian Cardenas, Shelby Miller*.

Today in world history:

354 - Roman Emperor Constantius gives grand circus and theater shows to mark the 30th year of his reign as Caesar in Arles.

- Roman Emperor Constantius gives grand circus and theater shows to mark the 30th year of his reign as Caesar in Arles. 1575 - Battle of Dormans: Roman Catholic forces under Duke Henry of Guise defeated the Protestants, capturing Philippe de Mornay among others.

- Battle of Dormans: Roman Catholic forces under Duke Henry of Guise defeated the Protestants, capturing Philippe de Mornay among others. 1846 - Neptune’s moon Triton discovered by William Lassell.

- Neptune’s moon Triton discovered by William Lassell. 1871 - The Great Chicago Fire is finally extinguished after three days, leaving approximately 300 dead, 100,000 homeless, and costing $222 million in damage.

The Great Chicago Fire is finally extinguished after three days, leaving approximately 300 dead, 100,000 homeless, and costing $222 million in damage. 1921 - NFL Decatur Staleys become Chicago Staleys, win 14-10.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.