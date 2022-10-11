2022 MLB Division Series, Game 1: Phillies vs. Braves, Mariners vs. Astros

After a weekend full of sometimes-exciting, sometimes-blowout baseball, we’re now down to the final eight for MLB’s postseason tournament.

Two games will happen this afternoon as the division series round gets under way.

Here’s the info you’ll need for those two games. As you can see, there will be a bit of overlap of coverage of the afternoon games.

12:07 p.m. CT: Phillies at Braves. Ranger Suarez (RHP) vs. Max Fried (LHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

MLB.com Gameday

Phillies lineup:

Braves lineup

2:37 p.m. CT: Mariners at Astros. Logan Gilbert (RHP) vs. Justin Verlander (RHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

MLB.com Gameday

Lineups for this game were not available at posting time; you can find them via the team Twitter feeds.

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games, Another thread will post at 5:30 p.m. CT for the two night games to come.

Discuss amongst yourselves.