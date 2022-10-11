2022 MLB Division Series, Game 1: Guardians vs. Yankees, Padres vs. Dodgers

A full evening of baseball awaits you as the Yankees and Dodgers host the Guardians and Padres, respectively, to open their division series.

Here’s the info you’ll need for those two games. As you can see, there will be a bit of overlap of these two games.

6:37 p.m. CT: Guardians at Yankees. Cal Quantrill (RHP) vs. Gerrit Cole (RHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Bob Costas, Ron Darling and Lauren Shehadi.

MLB.com Gameday

Guardians lineup:

Yankees lineup:

Postseason baseball has arrived in the Bronx.#RepBX pic.twitter.com/kJ8XP4buHa — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 11, 2022

8:37 p.m. CT: Padres at Dodgers. Mike Clevinger (RHP) vs. Julio Urias (LHP). TV: FS1. Announcers: Adam Amin, A.J. Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.

MLB.com Gameday

The Padres lineup was not available at posting time; check the team Twitter feed for their lineup.

Dodgers lineup:

That’s former 2021 Cub Trayce Thompson, starting a postseason game for the Dodgers.

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.