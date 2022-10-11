Cub Tracks’ non-tender is the night

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Haha hoho the Mets lost. To the Padres. Now the Friars need to get untucked by the Dodgers, who then need to be frozen in place by the Braves or Phillies, the two NL teams remaining that don’t fill me with fear and loathing. I don’t really care which AL team wins as long as it isn’t the Yankees.

Jed Hoyer on the Cubs offseason goals: pic.twitter.com/ZhPYvyMlz5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 10, 2022

Jed Hoyer had his annual end-of-season press conference Monday morning. Al reported on it, and certainly others will have their interpretations. We’ll cover those here, and add whatever is out there floating around the Cubbieverse. The entire speech is below.

