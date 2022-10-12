 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, Padres vs. Dodgers

The NL series move on to Game 2.

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Yes, that’s former Cub Nick Castellanos pictured above making a fantastic diving catch in the Phillies’ Game 1 win over the Braves. Didn’t think he had it in him.

The National League series continue today with Game 2. The American League series will have an off day before continuing tomorrow.

Here’s the info you’ll need for today’s two games. Today, MLB has scheduled the starting times four hours apart so you’ll (probably) get to see all of both of them.

All the information below is presuming the game in Atlanta gets played today. Here is the latest, and given rain currently falling in the Atlanta area and this, it might not (note, time below is Eastern):

3:35 p.m. CT: Phillies at Braves. Phillies lead series 1-0. Zack Wheeler (RHP) vs. Kyle Wright (RHP). TV: Fox. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

MLB.com Gameday

Phillies lineup:

Braves lineup:

7:37 p.m. CT: Padres at Dodgers. Dodgers lead series 1-0. Yu Darvish (RHP) vs. Clayton Kershaw (LHP). TV: FS1. Announcers: Adam Amin, A.J. Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.

MLB.com Gameday

Lineups for this game were not available at the time this game thread posted. Check the team Twitter feeds for the Padres vs. Dodgers lineups.

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...