Baseball history unpacked, October 12

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1907 - Chicago Cubs pitcher Three Finger Brown shuts down the Detroit Tigers, 2-0, to win the World Series. Chicago steals four bases for a total of 18 in the five-game Series, winning four, and the other ending in a tie. (1,2)
- 1929 - Trailing the Chicago Cubs, 8-0, in Game 4 of the World Series, the Philadelphia Athletics scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to win, 10-8. (1,2)
- 2011 - The Chicago Cubs agree on a five-year contract with Theo Epstein to be their new team President. Epstein built the Boston Red Sox team that won two World Series in 2004 and 2007, but was shaken by the team’s brutal September collapse this season, following manager Terry Francona’s departure by a few days. The deal won’t be made official for another two weeks, and Boston and Chicago will need to agree on compensation as Epstein still has a year to go on his contract. (2)
- 2015 - The Cubs hit six homers in defeating the Cardinals, 8-6, in Game 3 of the other NLDS. The hitters are Kyle Schwarber, Starlin Castro, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Jorge Soler and Dexter Fowler. Jake Arrieta is not his usually dominant self, but still strikes out nine in 5⅔ innings to earn the win over Michael Wacha, who gives up three of the long balls. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Malachi Kittridge, Dick Cotter, Walter Signer, Lou Novikoff, Glenn Beckert*, Jorge Pedre, Derrick White, Tanyon Sturtze, Casey McGehee. Also notable: Pete Hill HOF, Rick Ferrell HOF, Joe Cronin HOF.
Today in world history:
- 1160 - Maurice de Sully is elected bishop of Paris, will initiate plan to build Notre Dame.
- 1216 - King John of England loses his crown jewels in The Wash as the flood tide swamps his wagons, probably near Fosdyke, perhaps near Sutton Bridge.
- 1609 Children’s rhyme “Three Blind Mice” is published in London in a book edited by and possibly written by Thomas Ravenscroft.
- 1789 - French Revolution: King Louis XVI writes secretly to the King of Spain about complaining of harsh treatment; the Count of Artois writes to the Austrian king requesting military intervention in France.
- 1859 - Self-proclaimed Emperor of the USA, Emperor Norton issues edict abolishing the US Congress.
- 1892 - US Pledge of Allegiance first recited in public schools during Columbus Day.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
Loading comments...