2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Mariners vs. Astros

One of the American League division series resumes today, Mariners vs. Astros.

The other one, Guardians vs. Yankees will have to wait a day due to weather:

Tonight’s NYY-CLE game is postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather & will be made up tomorrow, Friday, October 14 at 1:07 PM. pic.twitter.com/OyWtLomUr6 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 13, 2022

The National League clubs take a travel day with both those series tied 1-1; they will both resume Friday, with the venues changing to Philadelphia and San Diego. (Not that the Dodgers and Padres really need a travel day, they’ll just bus from Los Angeles to San Diego.)

This time, no chance of rain interrupting this afternoon’s game, as they’ve got a roof in Houston.

Here’s the info you’ll need for today’s game.

2:37 p.m. CT: Mariners at Astros. Astros lead series 1-0. Luis Castillo (RHP) vs. Framber Valdez (LHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

MLB.com Gameday

Mariners lineup:

Astros lineup:

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.