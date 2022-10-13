Cub Tracks closes in

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

In the news:

Ex-Cub pitchers are busily keeping themselves out of the playoffs. Scott Effross, Craig Kimbrel, and David Robertson have so far managed the feat. Reports say Drew Smyly and his people are meeting with Cubs people. Other reports both confirm and deny that Willson Contreras is on his way somewhere else and/or being tendered a qualifying offer. Cubs brass is talking the talk. But wait, there’s more... sources say Seiya Suzuki is going to get some WBC at-bats, Carlos Correa is going to opt out, the Cubs minor leagues keep producing tomorrow’s heroes. And then there’s Yu... but mostly it’s about polishing the brass today.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Jed Hoyer feels "really good" about the #Cubs' pitching depth and infrastructure.



Listen to his full interview with @LaurenceWHolmes @leilarahimi here: https://t.co/ykWCC1BUDn pic.twitter.com/tgKtfv63Ad — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 12, 2022

Source told @TheDRBaseballS Ex #Cubs Manager Joe Maddon will be interviewed by the Marlins and White Sox. pic.twitter.com/HLUSEQNRL1 — Mike Rodriguez (@mikedeportes) October 12, 2022

Food for Thought:

There’s more than one way to skin a dinosaur – or more precisely, for that skin to be preserved for 70 million years.https://t.co/QLYq0ygujB — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 12, 2022

"NASA has proven we are serious as a defender of the planet." https://t.co/omsZE5nPkc — Futurism (@futurism) October 12, 2022

After the 'Great Dying,' life on Earth took millions of years to recover. Now, scientists know why. https://t.co/6ek8Bic09K — Live Science (@LiveScience) October 11, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!