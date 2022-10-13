 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks closes in

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. The front office is active nowadays.

By Duane Pesice
Both of these men are likely to have new uniforms next year.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

In the news:

Ex-Cub pitchers are busily keeping themselves out of the playoffs. Scott Effross, Craig Kimbrel, and David Robertson have so far managed the feat. Reports say Drew Smyly and his people are meeting with Cubs people. Other reports both confirm and deny that Willson Contreras is on his way somewhere else and/or being tendered a qualifying offer. Cubs brass is talking the talk. But wait, there’s more... sources say Seiya Suzuki is going to get some WBC at-bats, Carlos Correa is going to opt out, the Cubs minor leagues keep producing tomorrow’s heroes. And then there’s Yu... but mostly it’s about polishing the brass today.

Food for Thought:

