2022 MLB Division Series: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2, Braves vs. Phillies Game 3

The National League series switch cities today for Game 3. The Mariners and Astros have today off before reconvening in Seattle tomorrow.

Here’s the info you’ll need for today’s two games. MLB has scheduled the Guardians/Yankees rainout makeup game so you’ll (probably) get to see all of the Braves/Philles game.

12:07 p.m. CT: Guardians at Yankees. Yankees lead series 1-0. Shane Bieber (RHP) vs. Nestor Cortes (LHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Bob Costas, Ron Darling and Lauren Shehadi.

MLB.com Gameday

Guardians lineup:

Yankees lineup:

Nasty Nestor on a Friday afternoon. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/xyfvlgusdg — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 14, 2022

3:37 p.m. CT: Braves at Phillies. Series tied 1-1. Spencer Strider (RHP) vs. Aaron Nola (RHP). TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

MLB.com Gameday

The lineups for this game were not available at posting time. Please check the team Twitter feeds for the Phillies and Braves lineups.

Another thread will post here at 6:30 p.m. CT today for the Dodgers at Padres game. They’ll be playing Game 3 of their Division Series in San Diego with the series tied 1-1.

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games,

Discuss amongst yourselves.