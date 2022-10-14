2022 MLB Division Series: Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3

The Dodgers/Padres series gets all of MLB’s attention tonight. Can the Padres take the series lead in their home park? Presumably there won’t be any interruptions from geese.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for tonight’s game.

7:37 p.m. CT: Dodgers at Padres. Series tied 1-1. Tony Gonsolin (RHP) vs. Blake Snell (LHP). TV: FS1. Announcers: Adam Amin, A.J. Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.

MLB.com Gameday

Padres lineup:

Dodgers lineup:

Tonight’s #Dodgers NLDS Game 3 lineup at Padres: pic.twitter.com/CAlFWTeAvg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 14, 2022

