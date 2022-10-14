 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 MLB Division Series: Dodgers vs. Padres Game 3

A little night game action from California wraps our Division Series Friday.

By Al Yellon
The Dodgers/Padres series gets all of MLB’s attention tonight. Can the Padres take the series lead in their home park? Presumably there won’t be any interruptions from geese.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for tonight’s game.

7:37 p.m. CT: Dodgers at Padres. Series tied 1-1. Tony Gonsolin (RHP) vs. Blake Snell (LHP). TV: FS1. Announcers: Adam Amin, A.J. Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.

Padres lineup:

Dodgers lineup:

Discuss amongst yourselves.

