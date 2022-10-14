Baseball history unpacked, October 14

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

2017 - The Dodgers win Game 1 of the NLCS, 5-2, at home over the Cubs. Chris Taylor breaks a 2-2 tie with a solo homer off Hector Rondon in the sixth, and Yasiel Puig follows suit with a shot off Mike Montgomery in the seventh as six Dodgers pitchers limit Chicago to five hits. (2)

Cubs birthdays: Joe Start, Charlie Waitt, Ed Eiteljorge, Hugh Casey, Art Shamsky, Joe Girardi, Carlos Marmol, Brad Wieck. Also notable: Oscar Charleston HOF.

1322 - Robert the Bruce of Scotland defeats King Edward II of England at Byland, forcing Edward to accept Scotland’s independence.

1773 - American Revolutionary War: The United Kingdom's East India Company tea ships' cargo are burned at Annapolis, Maryland.

1862 - Baseballer James Creighton ruptures bladder hitting HR, dies 10/18.

1867 - 15th and last Tokugawa Shogun, Tokugawa Yoshinobu resigns in Japan.

1884 - George Eastman patents paper-strip photographic film.

1964 - Martin Luther King Jr. announced as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.