Outside The Confines: Friday night is all right for baseball

Happy Friday, baseball family. I hope the postseason is treating you all well, even if the weather isn’t. (Where I live in Canada we got snow all day yesterday so frankly the rain delays didn’t seem so bad in comparison).
News is a little on the light side with us being in the depths of postseason ball, so enjoy this slightly abbreviated OTC and let us know below who (if anyone) you’ve decided to hitch your bandwagon to for October.
- First up, there was no Yankees/Guardians game last night thanks to the weather. Story by Mike McDaniel.
- Mike Petriello tries to determine who stands to gain the most from the rain delay.
- The Jays have a strong idea of where they’ll land on their new manager but aren’t ready to seal the deal just yet, writes Kaitlyn McGrath.
- Baseball, making history every day.
Of over 10 million MLB pitches thrown in the pitch tracking era, this is the lowest to get a swinging strike. https://t.co/AzE9ngOWP0— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) October 13, 2022
- Esteban Rivera admires some of baseball’s strongest arms.
- Looks like Carlos Correa wants to try this free agency thing one more time as he opts out of his Twins contract, per Wilton Jackson.
- Will Leitch gives us one story to watch for each team playing today.
- A few of the Astros are rocking new hair extensions for luck. (AP)
- No one, not even Steven Kwan himself, could have predicted his breakout rookie season. Story by Zack Meisel. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Duck, duck, goose.
Removal of the goose: pic.twitter.com/r2JwoGIIL6— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 13, 2022
- Ben Clemens tried to make sense of the Rays’ use of Taylor Walls to pinch hit and descended into madness instead.
- Bud Black may be sticking around with the Rockies but his staff will be changing some. (ESPN)
- Maria Torres looks at the evolution of Framber Valdez into where he is today. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- I know it’s not true but let me have this.
BREAKING: The Blue Wahoos have signed 62-year-old righty Alfred Yankovic to a free agent contract for the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/0h8MKfe9PP— Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) October 11, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
