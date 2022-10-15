2022 MLB Division Series: Braves vs. Phillies Game 4, Astros vs. Mariners Game 3

One game from each league is featured this afternoon, with the Phillies leading the Braves in their NLDS, and the Astros ahead in their ALDS. Philadelphia and Houston can wrap up their series today.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for the afternoon games.

1:07 p.m. CT: Braves at Phillies. Phillies lead series 2-1. Charlie Morton (RHP) vs. Noah Syndergaard (RHP). TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

Braves lineup:

Phillies lineup:

3:07 p.m. CT: Astros at Mariners. Astros lead series 2-0. Lance McCullers Jr. (RHP) vs. George Kirby (RHP). TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

Lineups for this game were not available at posting time. Please check the Astros and Mariners Twitter accounts for the lineups.

A reminder that ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2022 MLB Postseason games, Another thread will post here at 5:30 p.m. CT for the two night games, Yankees at Guardians Game 3 and Dodgers at Padres Game 4.

